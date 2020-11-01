Original James Bond Dead: Cause of Death Revealed

Legendary "James Bond" actor Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90 years old.

The original star of the iconic movie franchise died in his sleep overnight in the Bahamas, according to BBC News.

His son Jason Connery confirmed to the network.

Jason noted that his dad "had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him" when Sean took his last breath.

He said, "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time."

"A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Meanwhile, his publicist's statement that his wife Micheline and sons Jason and Stephane will be holding a private ceremony followed by a memorial.

Final Moments with Sean

It was revealed that Sean Connery was blighted by dementia during his final moments of life, as per his second wife, Micheline.

She said that the disease "took a toll on him" and that she was with him in his final moments.

The 91-year-old widow was married to the 1962 "Dr. No" actor, and she added how Sean was a "gorgeous model of a man."

The Moroccan-French artist told the Daily Mail, "It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself laterally."

"At least he died in his sleep, and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time, and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted."

According to Micheline, Sean Connery's final wish was to slip away "without any fuss."

Though it's going to very hard without him in her life, the painter revealed that they had wonderful experiences together.

Current James Bond Speaks Out

Following news of the death of Sean Connery, several celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

Current "James Bond" star Daniel Craig issued a tear-jerking statement reacting to the original star's unexpected demise.

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts."

The 52-year-old Brit added, "He helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come."

He added that he would be praying for the family and also hoped that wherever Sean Connery was, there would be a golf course around.

Sean's Humble Beginnings

Sean Connery, a Scot, was raised in a life of poverty.

He had experiences working several jobs, including coffin polisher, lifeguard, and milkman. This was before he started bodybuilding, which catapulted a career in acting.

Sean playing the iconic "James Bond," propelled him to international superstardom. He worked more than 40 years in the entertainment industry, which later earned him one Oscar award, two BAFTAs, and three Golden Globe awards.

In 2000, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him for his services to film, which he accepted wearing a full highland dress.

