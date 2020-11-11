Megan Fox Blamed for Worsening Relationship With Brian Austin Green -- What Did She Do?

There's no staying as good friends for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green after they broke up. In fact, a report claimed the two's relationship has worsened further after their split.

Megan recently slammed Green on social media so hard she got people, even some celebrities, taking sides. She did not like the fact that Brian posted a Halloween photo with their son Journey visible, taking it is as a jab on her parenting skills. She viewed it as Brian hyping it up online for everyone to see how much of a doting father he is while she is an "absentee'" parent.

Green acknowledged his mistake, but this does not mean everything is already forgiven. Instead, it is just a sign that the two cannot handle being civil and friendly to each other just yet.

Megan Fox To Blame?

One source, though, said that the relationship soured further after the split all because of Megan Fox.

"Megan and Brian have taken a turn for the worse because Megan can be unpredictable and inconsistent, which is a big reason that they separated in the first place," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "She can be very hot and cold, hard to keep track of and difficult to deal with."

It is more of Fox being angsty rather than Brian being jealous, as some would assume, the source implied. According to the source, Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly "was an issue for Brian, then it wasn't," but it has certainly become a sore topic as of late.

Megan Fox and Brian Green Austin: A Timeline

However, the "Transformers" star does not care.

"Despite the issues with Brian, Megan and MGK are still going strong," the source explained. The 10 years she shared with Green are officially a thing of the past.

Fox and Green had been dating on and off for six years before deciding they wanted to be with each other forever in June 2010.

In 2015, however, they encountered a marriage trouble so massive they decided a divorce would be best. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2015 that they split after five years of marriage and then the "Jennifer's Body" star filed for divorce two days later.

They were, however, still able to reconcile at the time. They were back together in June 2016 and even welcomed their third kid that August. Fans thought they finally got their true happy ending when they filed to dismiss their divorce case in 2019.

But in 2020, news broke out that Fox is already seeing Machine Gun Kelly and that she and Austin Green would split up for good.

Brian was devastated at the time but was accepting of the fact.

"It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change," he said back then. "There's the unknown aspect ... there's that pit in my stomach ... I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds ... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that."

