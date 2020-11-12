Neymar's Net Worth: Just How Rich Is the Brazilian Football Star?

Neymar is a successful Brazilian football (soccer) player. This can be gleaned not just from his gameplay but also his astounding net worth.

As of 2020, Neymar's net worth is said to be already at $200 million. This money is well-earned, considering the fact that he is mostly considered one of the best players in the world.

Neymar has played for teams such as Santos, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. His talent is also used as a member of the Brazilian National Team.

Neymar's presently lucrative contract will last until 2022. In 2017, Neymar signed a new 5-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain that made him the highest-paid soccer player in the world and also probably the highest-paid athlete on the globe at present, if the base salary will be the basis.

His base salary from the club is a whopping $78 million.

Per year, he earns so much more because he also engages in profitable endorsement deals. He can easily earn as high as as S40 million a year from all these deals, or at least S15 million.

This year, with the pandemic and all, it can be expected that the endorsements would have been not as many as he would have liked. But he actually earned $18 million. Adding this to the base salary, he earned a grand total of f $96 million - which is a really great in a time of crisis.

Prior to signing the lucrative contract in 2017, he was already earning quite well. Neymar's net worth was reasonable at least, especially considering how young he still was.

Neymar's professional debut started on March 7, 2009, when he was only 17 years old. For a man of that tender age, to earn millions is a massive achievement.

That year, he signed his first major contract with the Brazilian team Santos. Under this contract, his base salary for a year was $1.7 million.

Just a year after, given his talent, the team Santos tried to lock him down by offering him with a $20 million longer-term contract extension but the young man rejected the offer.

Neymar rejected the offer not because he found the salary too low, but because he was aware that the competition in the Brazilian leagues would not be as high and exciting as it is in the European leagues, and would therefore just restrict him in his goal to be the best soccer player worldwide. What he chose to do was sign a short-term contract with Santos that paid him $4 million per year. This is so much lower than the possible $20 he could earn, but what he gained was so much more.

This contract enabled him to look for new options in the meantime and in 2013, he successfully found one. That year, Neymar signed for a mind-boggling $119 million contract with Barcelona. This mega-deal paid him an average of $15 million annually. While that is still lower than $20 million, it did put him in the global map and allowed him to be a household name. This makes him an attractive endorser of many products so he was hired to be so. He started earning an estimated $16 million per year from endorsement deals. That means his total annual earnings a year was an average of $30 million between 2013 and 2017.

In 2017, Neymar's net worth jumped like crazy - earning a base salary from $20 million to suddenly $78 million because of his new contract. And the rest is history.

Even though there is now a controversy with regard to his pay with Barcelona, which is presently suing him for an alleged overpayment, we can only expect Neymar's net worth to go higher as the years go by.

