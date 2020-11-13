Royal Copycat: Prince Charles Follows Meghan Markle's Footsteps

Despite stepping down as a senior royal member in April, Meghan Markle's influence remains in the British royal family.

In fact, her father-in-law, Prince Charles, follows in the Duchess of Sussex's footsteps and starts his very own fashion line.

The 71-year-old heir to the throne recently unveiled his sustainable fashion line in collaboration with Yoox Net-A-Porter.

The Prince of Wales' capsule collection features eight pieces of clothes for men and ten pieces of clothes for women.

He also discussed the collaboration with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who also recently praised the royal for his style, and his preferences of keeping items in his closet for years instead of replacing them frequently.

"Well, I'm one of those people who hate throwing things away. Hence, I'd rather have them maintained, even patched, if necessary, than to abandon them."

Though the collection is meant to be sustainable, Prince Charles' fashion line comes with a hefty price tag.

In The Sun's report, his menswear line includes a $734 cashmere cardigan, a $669 cable-knit sweater, a $1436 wool-blend coat, and a cashmere bomber jacket for $1640.

For his womenswear, some of the products include a $518 cable-knit cashmere turtleneck, a $1174 double-breasted cashmere jumpsuit, and a double-breasted wool camel coat for $1699.

Prince Charles' fashion line comes after Meghan Markle's fashion capsule collection, which she unveiled last year.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her line to benefit the Smart Works charity, where each of the pieces purchased from the collection would result in an identical piece being donated to an unemployed woman with an upcoming job interview.

While the future King's clothing line ranges from hundreds to thousands of dollars, Meghan's had a starting price of $24, more budget-friendly.

Some of the Duchess' line pieces include a one-button blazer priced at $246, wool blend trousers for $148, a crepe shift dress for $24, a sustainable white blouse for $125, and a tote bag priced at $135.

Brands in collaboration with her are Marks and Spencer, Misha Nonoo, John Lewis & Partners, and Jigsaw.

A day after it was released, some of the items were already sold out, which was expected at that time because of her longstanding impact on the fashion industry.

Many dubbed it as "The Meghan Markle Effect," where some of the fashionable items she wore often sell out in record speed.

In a statement released for her capsule collection, she explained how it was important for her to meet people doing meaningful work and do what she could to help them amplify their impact.

Meghan Markle also thanked the brands for "In convening several companies rather than one, we've demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of."

Other members of the British royal family haven't released their fashion lines. They have a massive impact on the trends.

Both the Duchess of Sussex and the future Queen Consort, Kate Middleton, are fashion icons.

But Meghan Markle has earned more praises for what she chooses to wear and for her more "accessible" approach to fashion just before her royal wedding.

