Johnny Depp's Co-Star Shares Honest Response on 'Fantastic Beasts' Exit

Johnny Depp's colleague on "Fantastic Beasts" is left confused after the actor's departure from the film.

Depp left his fans shocked after announcing that Warner Bros. asked him to leave the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and his titular role Dark Lord Gellert Grindelwald.

His departure was truly unexpected, especially since he had been a huge character in its first two films.

However, the studio reportedly argued that it had to let him go after losing his libel case against The Sun. For Depp's part, he agreed and respected Warner Bros.' decision.

While most of his co-stars remain silent about his exit, Jude Law let out a rather safe but intriguing comment about the issue.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the English actor said that something was unusual about his withdrawal.

"In a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That's all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part," Law said. "It was unusual for me because, in fact, in this particular role. Johnny had actually only done a day's filming, I think, on his own."

Law also said a statement that somewhat sounded authoritative.

Per the actor, a franchise like "Fantastic Beasts" comprises a studio and company responsible for making big decisions. Whether Depp agreed or not, he noted that they are all just members of the team.

Still, Depp will have his over $10 million salary for his role as Grindelwald despite not joining the third sequel anymore.

"Warner Bros. will be on the hook for Depp's full salary, even though he only had shot one scene since production began on September 20 in London," the Hollywood Reporter mentioned.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. showed their power and declared that Grindelwald's role will be recast soon.

But earlier this week, Deadline reported that the film's director, David Yates, is now eyeing Mads Mikkelsen to be the replacement.

Per the news outlet sources, the "A Royal Affair" star is already in early talks to take over from Depp. If he agrees to the terms, he would be playing the chief antagonist on the third installment.

Depp Lost Support?

Aside from Law, JK Rowling--who previously supported him amid his legal battle--also played it safe after learning the news.

Per Cinema Blend, one of their sources said that Rowling, who also serves as the writer of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, did not push back against Warner Bros.' decision to cut Depp.

The source added it was a surprising move since the author supported Depp in the second "Fantastic Beasts" film.

Years ago, moviegoers appealed not to hire the 57-year-old actor for the film's second installment after the abuse allegations came into the limelight.

Rowling, for her part, defended Depp through a statement on her website and stirred some controversy. Despite the public's disapproval, she said that she and the directors decided to keep Depp on the second "Fantastic Beasts" film cast.

As of writing, Depp has not reacted to any of these updates yet. However, he assured his fans that he will not let his troubles hinder him in speaking the truth.

Johnny Depp is scheduled to face Amber Heard again next year for the defamation lawsuit he filed against her.

