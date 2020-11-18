Twitter Slam! Lana Del Rey Fires Back at Critics of Viral Mesh Mask

Lana Del Rey is setting the record straight after the backlash she received over her infamous mesh mask.

It appeared that the "Summertime Sadness" hitmaker, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, was prioritizing fashion over her safety after donning a bedazzled see-through mask during her book signing for "Violets Bent Backwards Over the Grass" last October.

The mesh mask was said to be a prop she used in a cover shoot for Interview Magazine.

Unfortunately, many criticized the 35-year-old singer for being "irresponsible" and failing to comply with the COVID-19 protocols that involve wearing layered washable coverings or surgical masks.

Lana Del Rey's Savage Comeback

The brunette beauty clapped back to all her haters as she defended herself from all the criticisms over her controversial mask.

On Twitter, the "Young and Beautiful" songstress responded to an article written by The Michigan Daily, stating that the Grammy nominee is on "the chopping block" and being a target of the cancel culture after the mask issue.

"In a move surprising to none, criticism from fans came down hard and fast. Most (if not all) of the comments emphasized the irresponsibility of Del Rey's choice of mask during a global pandemic," the publication wrote.

Without batting an eyelash, the singer-songwriter tweeted a savage comeback and clarified that her mask has a proper plastic lining inside, which can protect her and the people around her from the potential virus.

"Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They're commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don't generally respond to articles because I don't care. But there ya go. The same goes for everyone's masks in my video. I'm lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that," she tweeted.

Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 17, 2020

Through the comment section, one fan asked the "Queen of Disaster" hitmaker why it took her this long to respond and explain her side. She then told her 9.7 million followers that she's busy creating music and donating to charities.

"Bro, I'm working on two albums and excitedly and happily donating a million dollars throughout the nation. If I responded to everything, I would be," Del Rey said.

Fans Express Doubts on Lana Del Rey's Explanation

On the other hand, some fans seemed to doubt her response and did not buy her explanation.

"We love you, Lana! And we are smart enough to know there was plastic under the mask. I'm sorry this publication wasn't," one commented.

Moreover, an individual also mocked lana Del Rey and her ability to breathe throgh plastic: "Here I present to you Lana Del Rey, the only human who can breathe thru plastic. Marvel should come a calling."

Meanwhile, actress and former Playboy Playmate Carrie Stevens went to defend the brunette singer and told fans that using a plastic lining under a sheer mask is not impossible."

"Yes, you can. It's a sheer lining. I have a plastic "cup" that goes under masks, so the lipstick doesn't touch it. There's a lot of varieties of products like this available now," she wrote.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommended mask face coverings must have a double layer of breathable fabric that helps prevent spreading droplets into the air.

The health institute does not even recommend bandanas and face masks with valves.

