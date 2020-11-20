Tiktok Exodus: Charli D’ Amelio Loses 1 Million Followers Over Controversial Family Video

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is facing a massive backlash over a controversial YouTube video with her family.

The 16-year-old influencer and her family--sister Dixie, mom Heidi and dad Marc--launched their own channel called "The D'Amelio Family" to give their fans a glimpse of their private life.

However, their latest content titled "Dinner With the D'Amelio's" made headlines after the sisters showed rude behavior during their private dinner.

The family of four, with surprise "mystery guest" James Charles, sat down as they enjoyed the meal created by Chef Aaron May.

Unfortunately, the older D'Amelio was caught by surprise after she found a snail in the paella.

"What is this?" Dixie asked, to which the chef explained it is considered a staple in a classic paella and that it is believed to bring "good luck and good fortune."

Clearly, Dixie was unimpressed and disliked the meal as she gagged and ran outside to vomit.

Charli, on the other hand, also displayed unacceptable behavior after requesting for "dino nuggets." Not only that, but she also whined about not getting another 100 million followers on TikTok.

"Ugh! I wish I had more time," Charli mentioned before adding, "because imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil."

The 21-year-old Charles chimed in and asked his friend, "Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?"

As of writing, the said YouTube video has more than 10 million views; however, the TikTok star reportedly lost almost one million followers and counting (per Vulture).

Fans also took to Twitter to call out the D'Amelio sisters for "overreacting" and being obsessed about numbers.

"DAMN, HOW TF DO U TREAT UR FKING FANS LIKE NUMBERS, bruh followers don't just pop out of ur butt like that.... damn,... and DIXIE, IS U OK SIS? Like, i get u didn't like the food, but there was no reason for u to start overreacting and throw up," one critic wrote.

Moreover, an individual also called the internet sensation "ungrateful" for throwing an attitude and insulting their personal chef.

"Charli D'Amelio literally insulted food and Dixie D'Amelio spat it out and insulted it too. How ungrateful are you to insult food a personal chef made you in front of him. Also, she said "a nice even number" like we are just numbers there's no way around that."

Shortly after receiving criticisms on social media, the brunette beauty immediately addressed the controversy and mentioned that it was all a "misunderstanding."

"You can hate on me for whatever I've done but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding. I just feel like that's not OK. If this is the community that I've put myself in, I don't know if I want to do that anymore," Charli explained on Instagram Live.

She went on and apologized for her actions and thanked her fans for the love and support despite the controversy.

"I love every single person that supports and follows me, and I hope you guys know that," she furthered.

READ MORE: Queen of Transformation: Khloe Kardashian Accused of Having New Chin and Nose

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles