Taylor Swift Drops Best News Ever During AMAs 2020

Taylor Swift broke her own AMAs record at the 2020 American Music Awards, which was held on Sunday November 22. She was not able to attend though, but for a good reason.

Taylor Swift Wins Big in AMAs 2020

The "Me!" singer certainly won big at the AMAs 2020, taking home awards from several categories: Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock, Favorite Music Video (for her work on "Cardigan") and Artist of the Year.

She has won Artist of the Year for the third time in a row already. While it would ave been great to see her accept her awards in person, she was not able to do that this year.

Instead, Taylor virtually accepted the awards from her recording studio.

"Thank you so much for this. This is a fan-voted award, which means so much to me," she said. "You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career but especially this one when we've been so far apart. We haven't been able to see each other in concert, but I still feel really connected to you through the music, your reaction to Folklore and all the ways in which your imagination honored that album. I just love you so much, and I'm really, really lucky because of you," she said, looking so grateful even though she must have a house full of awards already.

Taylor Swift Drops Best News Ever!

Tay-Tay then revealed the true reason she was not able to attend in person to the 48th annual ceremony, which Taraji P. Henson hosted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"I'm actually rerecording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it," she said (via Us Magazine). "It's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it."

There's a speculation that among all the five albums she would be re-recording, she has started with "Red." Avid fans had a way of getting clues here and there and they have dercoded more or less that it is the album Swift started with, as reported by BuzzFeed.

Taylor Swift Re-recording First Five Albums

The "Lover" singer announced in August 2019 that she would be re-recording her first five albums--Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012) and 1989 (2014)--starting this November. It is after her contract with Big Machine Records officially ended.

Fans already knew she might be in the midst of recording as early as last week though. She said so as much when it was revealed Scooter Braun had sold the rights to her master recordings to an investment fund. Swift's frustration with the move was palpable. It even prompted her to post a lengthy reaction message on her social media.

"I have recently begun rerecording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling," read one of the lines on her long statement on Twitter. "I have plenty of surprises in store."

