Bad News for Bad Bunny: The TRUTH Why Latin Music Star Dropped Out of AMAs 2020

Latin music star Bad Bunny has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus, which is likely the reason for him to miss out one important music event.

Bad Bunny Missed AMAs 2020 Because of COVID-19

The singer's rep confirmed the sad news on Monday with Associated Press. Benito Martinez, or better known as Bad Bunny, dropped out of his highly anticipated scheduled performance at the 2020 American Music Awards. He was supposed to sing "Dakiti," his hit with Jhay Cortez presently holding the number 1 spot in the Billboard Global Charts.

On the same day, his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced. To make sure his fans would not miss him so much, he did appear a bit virtually on the show to present the Favorite Latin Female Artist award.

On the other hand, he won several AMAs, one for the Favorite Male Latin Artist and the other for Favorite Latin Album for "YHLQMDLG"--which stands for, "Yo hago lo que me da la gana. Translating this Spanish phrase to English, one would get "I do whatever I want."

Bad Bunny's publicist, Sujeylee Solá, told AP that the singer is asymptomatic. However, no other details have been provided, including how he is presently being treated.

"Dakiti" in Billboard Global Charts

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's "Dakiti" has been No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for weeks now. It is now spending its second week atop the Global 200 and has been ranking first for the third week at the Global Exluding US.

On both lists, Billie Eilish's newest hit song "Therefore I Am" is at the second spot.

Both charts started to rank songs only back in September. They make their decisions based on streaming and sales activity gathered for over 200 territories worldwide, which is compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 includes all worldwide data, while Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories outside the United States

Bad Bunny Music and Goals

In a recent interview with Pop Sugar, where he talked about his musical achievements and endorsement deals, Bad Bunny shared that he only has humble goals.

"I am not focused on going out to a certain place and being recognized, I'm only focused on working 24/7 on my music, my ideas, and my projects. Everything else that comes along is a blessing," he revealed.

He is also staunch supporter of women rights and gender equality. Bad Bunny just wants a better place for everyone, particularly the still-oppressed groups.

"What motivates me is love, doing the right thing, and positively impacting people. I do everything because I feel it, because it comes from my heart," he said. "That's what motivates me every day to try to change the negative thoughts that some people have and try to make my surroundings more beautiful and free," he added.

He has been labeled an "introverted superstar" by Pitchfork because even though he has been slaying the music scene, he remains awkward and shy about letting people hear his music.

"It is always so hard for me to show my music in front of people," the 26-year-old artist added.

