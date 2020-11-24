What Fame? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expected to Fade Into the Background After Megxit

A royal expert believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will just fade into the background after their bombshell exit from the British royal family.

Bob Morris spoke to Express UK and claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confused "celebrity status" with "royal status."

"It is tough to say what their future holds, as they are still exploring their options. But I imagine they will gradually fade into the background."

Morris further claimed that distancing further from the royal family would make them irrelevant as time goes on.

And that their royalty shouldn't be confused with a celebrity because "they are not the same."

One massive issue that is about to blow out is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal.

Another royal expert warned the couple that they shouldn't move forward with the entire thing, as the streaming platform will undoubtedly want their money's worth if they worked together.

Speaking to a podcast, Dickie Arbiter assumes that Netflix would probably get insights into the royal family.

He further said that he was hopeful neither the former "Suits" actress nor the royal military member would divulge private information to Netflix at all.

But the Megxit was reportedly encouraged by none other than the late Princess of Wales, Diana.

Her former protection officer claimed that Lady Diana Spencer's nickname for her youngest son was "Good King Harry," although his older brother Prince William was destined for the crown.

It reportedly struck with Prince Harry throughout his youth, and his late mom said to have believed that her red-headed son was what it took to be a good monarch.

Ken Wharfe told Robert Jobson's podcast, "Many, including Diana, thought that Harry, given his predilection to being quite robust and good at taking orders, would have made a good King himself."

His statement could allegedly back up claims written in the Sussexes' biography, "Finding Freedom," which detailed why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their senior royal life.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand argued that Princess Diana encouraged Prince Harry to "move away" from the British royal family.

One of the authors' claim was when they felt sidelined by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Royal Rota host Lizzie Robinson explored the theme in one of their episodes, claiming that the reason they may have left was because of dissatisfaction from their "quickly diminishing roles."

"There was a lot of detail in one extract about the Sandringham summit and how they felt in the lead up to that - about how they wanted to leave and change their roles as working members of the Royal Family."

She further stated how the couple wanted to talk to the Queen about their roles, but they felt like people blocked them from doing it in favor of other royal family members.

The Sussexes' biography further claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were very "unwelcoming snobs" that were untrustworthy of Meghan and her celebrity background.

Meanwhile, other royal experts believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pushed out of the family on purpose.

