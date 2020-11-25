Brad Pitt Who: Jennifer Aniston Toy Boy List Includes Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet?

Because Brad Pitt had a taste of youthfulness in the past couple of months, Jennifer Aniston also reportedly wants to try it out.

Move over, Hollywood, as there's a new cougar in town, according to New Idea.

The 51-year-old "Friends" superstar is allegedly excited to date a man half her age. The outlet claimed they have the full list of eligible bachelors piquing the interest of the blonde beauty.

New Idea claims that Jennifer Aniston's friends have been lecturing the "toy boy" concept with her for years. One of her best friends, Courteney Cox, even starred in a show called "Cougar Town."

Despite all of that, Jen never really put so much thought into it because she reportedly wanted to date men who are in or near the same age as hers - except for John Mayer.

But her interest in dating younger men is all thanks to her ex-husband Brad Pitt and some other famous men who are dating women twice as young as their age.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly thinks that there's nothing wrong with giving toyboys a go.

On her list of bachelors, one person is former One Direction member Harry Styles, 26, who previously admitted that he had a crush on "The Morning Show" cutie.

An insider told New Idea, "Courteney is actually acting as a go-between for them. She's friends with Harry through Ed Sheeran, who used to crash on Court's couch in the early days of his career."

They further added how it's all thanks to Jen's "Friends" co-star's attitude that she came around to the idea.

"And as Harry has a reputation for being into women who are more experienced than himself, let's just say he has indicated he's very interested."

Another Brit on Jen's list is her "Mother's Day" co-star, Jack Whitehall.

A second source told the outlet that Jen noticed the 32-year-old comedian has "really come into his own" in the past few years.

Jen has reportedly been sending subtle messages to Jack by being the first person to like some of his posts on Instagram.

But unfortunately, Jack Whitehall is dating someone else. The source, however, said that, "Never say never."

Another man on the list is Timothée Chalamet, 24, who is also being put forward by her pals as a potential suitor.

However, Jennifer Aniston believes that the "Call Me By Your Name" star "looks way too young for her to be comfortable."

Additionally, some of her pals are hoping that she'll find a match in former ice hockey player Brooks Laich, 37, who is going to be Julianne Hough's ex-husband pretty soon.

New Idea reported that Jen and Brooks liking each other's posts on Instagram are raising eyebrows.

Plus, Brooks also allegedly looks like Brad Pitt.

"He's got this rugged action-hero look about him," the insider shared.

But who will Jennifer Aniston pick from these lovely men?

According to Gossip Cop, neither one of them.

The outlet set the record straight and said that Jennifer isn't looking for a toyboy.

