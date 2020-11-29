Rebel Wilson Drops Awesome Update About Year of Health

Rebel Wilson is no longer "Fat Amy," as she has truly become "Fit Amy."

Wilson has been doumenting her "Year of Health" journey on social media, and she shared another update about her progress.

On her Instagram Story, the 40-year-old actress disclosed to her followers that she just reached her 75-kilogram weight goal.

Apart from reaching the goal, it is worth noting that he completed her "Year of Health" target one month before 2020 ends.

"Hit my goal with one month to spare!" the "Pitch Perfect" star wrote alongside a photo of her scale.

Despite weighing only 75 kilograms now, she clarified that her real goal for the "Year of Health" is more than what the weighing scale says. According to Wilson, her main target is to be healthy. Although she set a definite number for her goal, the actress wants to live well and fit.

In the same post, Rebel said she wants to go live on Instagram this week to share more details about her weight loss journey.

Wilson's One-Year Fitspiration

Ever since she announced the beginning of her "Year of Health" in January, the actress began relying on the Mayr method. This type of diet is a combination of specific exercises and healthy meal plans every day.

"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" Wilson pledged last January.

According to People, the actress learned about the technique when she visited VivaMayr, a wellness center located in Austria. The method, based on Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr's "Mayr Cure," is said to be an effective way of dieting since nearly 100 years ago.

Her current eating plan has been assisting her in improving her body's digestion. Wilson also makes the method more effective by turning into alkaline foods while having mindful eating and fasting regularly.

This process also restricts her from snacking and consuming gluten, all while eating slowly to reduce possible inflammation inside the body.

In fact, in one of her Instagram posts, she revealed that she once thought of consuming candies at night.

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself "hmmmm ... better not" and had a bottle of water instead," she admitted.

Wilson then reminded all her followers that they need to treat themselves, too. For her part, she has one to two cheat days per week. She also gives herself bubble baths for a more relaxing health journey.

Wilson Works Out, Too!

Sweating is a sign that a person is working hard, and that is what Wilson has been doing for months now.

Every single day, the actress spends time with trainer Jono Castano, who created her workout routine. Some of her daily activities include hiking, walking, flipping tires, battle ropes and sprints.

Although these may sound so easy, Wilson apparently undergoes intensive and rough exercises, as well.

Ffortunately, her hard work has paid off.

