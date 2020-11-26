Chrissy Teigen Commits To Social Media Break -- Tragic Reason Revealed

Chrissy Teigen freely spoke up about her pain and struggles once again.

It has not been so long since Teigen and her husband, John Legend, lost their third child Jack.

The 34-year-old model publicly shared her pregnancy journey until she suffered from miscarriage. With that, their fans knew about the fight she went through while trying to save their son.

However, Teigen seemingly lied low in the past few weeks, and she finally explained why.

On Wednesday, the always-active social media user revealed on her Twitter account why she chose not to post too much these past few weeks.

"I'm not tweeting much because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I'll be fixed soon," she revealed.

Per Teigen, her family will reach out again once she finally gets better.

She continued, "they'll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you."

The Legend matriarch has been dealing with mental health issues over the years. Despite that, she has also been showing that she wants to share her struggles and life journey with everyone.

Her fans wholly knew how she dealt with infertility before deciding to undergo in-vitro fertilization to finally have children.

Aside from sharing a close look at her everyday life on social media, she also penned an essay on Medium about the family's grief.

In that piece, Teigen tackled how she dealt with her days without a baby inside her tummy anymore. She even questioned herself about how she lost her child and what happened to her during that time.

Jack, her supposed third child, could have been the baby brother of Luna and Miles.

Twitter Users Show Mixed Reactions

After Teigen shared her social media break, the post's comment section mixed reactions from her followers.

Some Twitter users claimed the move is a mere publicity stunt. They also questioned her for using insensitive terms and calling herself depressed.

Meanwhile, her fans were quick to defend her and wish her well instead.

One supporter said, "Hell reading some of your mean followers comments is depressing enough. Don't blame you one bit from taking a break, if I was in your life and dealing with all these toxic jealous people I would have to take a perma break lol. Hope you feel better get rid of the toxic people xo."

"So sorry for your loss, it a club no one wants to belong to. We lost our 30 year old son to cancer 12 years ago," another one wrote. "You will never "get over" it but you will learn to live with it. May your memories bring you solace."

Meanwhile, Teigen also supported Meghan Markle, who recently revealed that she also experienced miscarriage.

On Tuesday, Meghan suffered from criticisms after penning an essay for the New York Times. People said that the Duchess of Sussex only wrote the essay for personal intent, but Teigen quickly stepped up to defend her.

"Award for today's absolute piece of s**t goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of s**t," she replied to one tweet slamming Meghan.

After calling out the Twitter user, she deleted the tweet and reminded herself that she wants to be nicer now.

READ MORE: Pregnancy Heartbreak: Christina Perri Loses Baby Girl After Birth Complications

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles