What Fallout? Jessica Mulroney Reveals Truth on Alleged Fight With Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney spills the tea regarding her current status with Meghan Markle.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex's BFF was put on the hot seat after Toronto-based influencer and blogger Sasha Exeter accused her of racism.

In a 12-minute Instagram video, Exeter outed the Canadian fashion stylist over her stance on Black Lives Matter.

Aside from that, Eceter revealed that Mulroney sent her "a trail of offensive messages" as she attempted to "threaten her livelihood" and "silence a Black woman during this movement behind closed doors."

In a now-deleted comment, Meghan's BFF responded and apologized for her actions.

She also dragged the Duchess of Sussex and her experience over racism.

"As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where the race was front and center. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices."

Unfortunately, Mulroney faced a ton of backlash, as she was accused of using the former royal as her "superpower."

Backlash on Jessica Mulroney

Apart from being publicly scrutinized, Mulroney's career also suffered. Her show, "I Do, Redo" was canceled after CTV announced that they are immediately pulling off the show from all Bell Media channels and platforms.

In a statement, the company mentioned that they urged the "entire team including our on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity, and allyship" to have a safe environment and be more open "to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them."

Moreover, Mulroney's biggest blow was her reported relationship fallout with her longtime friend, Meghan.

According to Us Weekly, the former "Suits" star was unhappy with how her friend involved her name in her drama.

"Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her' closest friend' in the discourse with Sasha," a source revealed to the outlet.

In addition, the unnamed insider mentioned that the Duchess of Sussex "considers the relationship to be done."

Jessica Mulroney's Current Relationship With Meghan Markle

Now, despite the rumors about their alleged shattered friendship, Mulroney set the record straight regarding her current relationship with the runaway duchess.

As noted by Marie Claire, Mulroney said she stayed silent because she is "protecting" her friendship with the former actress.

"CTV would ask me to go on shows and talk about Meghan; I refused. I don't call that a superpower. I call it protecting my friend," she explained.

In addition, the Canadian TV personality revealed that she and Meghan "constantly FaceTimes and checks up" on each other: "Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day."

Aside from this, she admitted that she felt terrible and "ashamed" after being criticized over her remark with the BLM movement.

"I feel that people believe the worst in me," she added.

Mulroney's friendship with the Duchess of Sussex started in 2011 after Markle moved to Toronto to film her series "Suits."

The 40-year-old stylist's daughter Isabel was a bridesmaid and her twin sons, John and Brian, were page boys during Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

