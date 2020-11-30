Royal Outcasts? Prince William, Kate Middleton May Be Left Out of Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Plans

Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be spending with Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas this year - the first time that the Duke of Cambridge may not be attending his grandmother's festivities.

According to reports, the Cambridges, along with their three children, maybe considered risks to their elderly grandparents, Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband are forming a Christmas bubble, consisting of no more than two other households during the holidays, from December 23 until December 27.

This would also mean that the royal family's annual Sandringham mass and get together is wholly canceled - but the Queen is said to be consulting with the rest of her family as she plans it all out.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are in the highest-risk bracket, with the Duke's pre-existing health issues a critical factor in their decision. Last year, he was also hospitalized during the holidays.

An insider told the Daily Telegraph(via Express UK), "They will sort it out between them; it will be about what's practical."

They added that the high risks surrounding the children who have been mixing with other kids at school are clearly something that should be highly considered and thought about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, Prince George (7), Princess Charlotte (5), and Prince Louis (2), may unlikely show severe symptoms of the coronavirus if they ever acquire it.

Which means that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their kids could opt to spend the holidays with Kate's family in Berkshire, after celebrating with the Queen for three years in a row.

But Michael and Carole Middleton have two other kids, Pippa Middleton-Matthews and James Middleton, which meant that one of the three kids might not be allowed to gather for the festivities.

It's possible that Queen Elizabeth II would instead pick the heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, as one-third of her bubble - which could also mean the Duchess of Cornwall unable to see her kids and grandchildren for the holidays.

She may also invite her youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their kids, Lady Louise Windsor (16) and Viscount Severn (12), forming one household.

It's possible that Prince Edward's family would be joining the Queen's Christmas bubble since his older kids learning and finding social distancing easier than some of the younger children.

It's also reported that Sophie is incredibly close to Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, it's also possible that Princess Anne could be getting an invite from her mother, or even Prince Andrew, as their children are older.

The longest-reigning monarch will also have to decide whether she will remain at Windsor Castle for the Christmas holidays or spend it in Sandringham.

If they choose Sandringham, it is believed that the family's annual walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church for the Christmas Day service will not happen as to not gather crowds.

READ MORE:Princess Diana Regretted BBC Panorama Interview With Martin Bashir, Friend Reveals

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles