Mother's Pain: Chrissy Teigen Details Brutal Months After Miscarriage

Once again, Chrissy Teigen gave her fans an update on how she is holding up following her pregnancy loss.

On November 27, the matriarch got candid and revealed that the past months have been brutal to her.

Teigen shared that even when she grows older, she would always see the last two months of her life as something "brutal, exhausting, sad."

"But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits. I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," she added.

Teigen furthered that unlike before, she can now go up and down their stairs, only stopping once or twice.

When her miscarriage was still fresh in her mind and heart, she recalled how she always stops in each step.

In the end, she revealed how her husband, John Legend, can still be as sweet as ever by drying her off after going in a bathtub.

The post, which has over 900,000 likes as of time of writing, is just one of her multiple posts about her story as a mother and her recent miscarriage

Her fans also never failed to show their support to the Legend matriarch since the beginning.

Aside from her social media posts, Teigen also penned an article on Medium where she disclosed her final diagnosis: partial placenta abruption. The health condition caused her to lose her son, Jack, on October 1.

Teigen was only a few more months away from giving birth to her third child when the miscarriage happened. If the heartbreaking event did not happen, the third child could have been the baby brother of Luna and Miles.

Chrissy Teigen Supports Mothers

Although she is still in the darkest moment of her life, the 35-year-old model also opened up about her previous breastfeeding struggle.

On Sunday, the "Cravings" cookbook author posted a series of tweets in which she recalled the "smae and guilt" she felt while breastfeeding her daughters.

Per Teigen, her body struggled in producing enough breastmilk. Because of this, she began asking for everyone to normalize formula and support every mother who has been facing difficulties in motherhood.

"Normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot," she said in one tweet, via Cosmopolitan.

Her posts caught a lot of people's attention. Teigen immediately received responses from other Hollywood celebrity moms and her followers for being brave enough to voice out her opinion on the issue.

Jenna Dewan retweeted her post and said, "A great thread for mother's...I too had trouble producing milk second time around with Callum and wasted too much time feeling unnecessary anxiety and guilt about it."

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Women do need to be encouraged to trust their own bodies, especially when they are fully committed to breastfeeding."

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Commits To Social Media Break -- Tragic Reason Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles