Paul Walker's Death: Daughter Meadow Honors Late Father With Touching Message

Paul Walker's daughter shared a sweet photo of her father as she paid tribute to the late actor on his death anniversary.

Seven years after his father's tragic death, the 22-year-old Meadow Rain Walker posted a throwback photo with the late actor, whom she described as her "best bud." In the photo, she can be seen sitting on her dad's lap while the two were asleep.

"A silly day to remember in sadness. Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping," Meadow wrote.

On the comment sections, her followers also penned a touching message as they honored the Hollywood actor.

One user went to describe Walker as the "Best dad ever," while a second fan referred to him as a legend: "He was a legend; we will never forget him."

"Fast and the Furious" Casts Honor Paul Walkers

Meanwhile, Paul Walker's "Fast and the Furious" co-star, Tyrese, wrote a heartfelt response to Meadow and the "Fast Five" star.

"We love you, Meadow! We love you and miss your father every day....... Prayers, love, and light to you, angel..... I know none of this has been easy, especially days like this..... -Uncle Ty," the actor wrote.

Aside from the singer songwriter-turned-actor, British actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the role of the God's Eye creator and computer hacker Megan Ramsey in "Fast and the Furious" franchise, also expressed her love for the actor and her daughter.

"We miss him so much," she wrote. "Of all the things he gave to the world....... You are the most beautiful of them all!"

Paul Walker's Tragic Death

In 2013, news broke that the 40-year-old Hollywood A-lister died in a car crash in Valencia, California.

At the time, the Los Angeles County coroner's office released a 15-page report about the accident. Per the report, Walker and his racing team partner Roger Rodas were on a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT while driving at a speed of more than 100 miles per hour when it crashed into a light post and tree, as obtained by CNN.

"For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the vehicle partially spun around and began to travel in a southeast direction," the coroner's report read.

In addition, it also mentioned that the "collisions caused the vehicle to spin 180 degrees, and it continued to travel in an easterly direction."

The tragic death of the California native came weeks after her daughter celebrated her 15th birthday.

Now, Meadow is continuing her father's legacy through his non-profit organization, Paul Walker Foundation, which was founded in 2010. The foundation aims to support young scholars who have a passion for the ocean and working for various communities.

Furthermore, based on its official website, one of Paul's goals was to finish his education in marine biology.

Aside from inheriting his father's humanitarian instincts, she is also pursuing her modeling career and is currently signed under renowned agency Women Management.

After her father's passing, she remained close with some of the cast from "Fast and the Furious," most especially to Vin Diesel, who is her godfather.

READ MORE: Remove Amber Heard? Petition To Get Heard Out of 'Aquaman 2' Reaches Crazy Numbers

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles