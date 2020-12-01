Melania Trump Gets Trolled Over Morbid Christmas Decorations

The first family will be spending one last Christmas at the White House on Christmas 2020 before they vacate their 1600 Penn residence. First Lady Melania went all out with her decorations, as usual, but she is presently being dragged for one unpopular decision.

Funeral Urns Part of White House Christmas Decors?

Allegedly, people cannot believe Melania would use "funeral urns" as decor for this festive season. In a video clip sharing how she turned the White House around for the holidays before leaving it for President Elect Joe Biden and future Lady Dr. Jill Biden take their turn with this residence, viewers noticed something peculiar.

Meliania is known for having a modern taste, but what people saw on the video is reportedly too modern for people's taste.

At the :37 second mark in the below video, foliage that seemed to be coming out of large urns down a White House hallway can be seen, making people wonder if the first lady is alright. The chosen music is not even festive and is rather somber.

Comments came in left and right, mostly trolling her for the depressing theme she has chosen. I Ib her twettm @TessaLightsItUp claimed that the first lady appears to be walking in the middle of an aisle made up of urns you can see at funeral parlors.

"Looks like Melania is waking an aisle of black funeral urns. Appropriate I guess," she sarcastically remarked. Some users claimed it is only apt since this is an unprecedented Christmas, as the world will be spedning it with a raging pandemic. User @FrecklesXX20 wrote, "Black urns with funeral spray for Christmas in a raging pandemic."

pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share "America the Beautiful" and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas November 30, 2020

Melania 'the Grinch'

Many find it ironic that Melania Trump would star in this year's Christmas video from the White House once more, after her thoughts and emotions about it went viral a few months back. She was talking in private with her former BFF Stephanie Winston, but not only was her friend secretly recording, the tapes were also shared to the public.

"I'm working like a - my a- off at Christmas stuff, who gives a f- about Christmas stuff and decorations," she could be heard saying in the leaked tapes. "But I need to do it, right? Correct?" Melania added.

The call was just one of many taped recordings Stephanie made and then released on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."

At the time, Melania Trump's Chief of Staff Stephanie Grasham, quickly defended the first lady and lambasted Winston's traitorous move. It can be remembered that Winston released a book entitled, "Melania and Me" ahead of this leak so many speculated too that she needed something juicy to promote her book. Grasham said so as much.

"Her only intent was to secretly tape the First Lady in order to peddle herself and her salacious book. There is no way to know if these recordings have been edited and it's clear the clips were hand-picked and presented with no context. The First Lady remains focused on her family and serving our country," Stephanie wrote in her email to HollywoodLife.

These secret recordings may have ruined people's image of Melania during Christmas season forever. Now everyone believes her a grinch for hating the holiday. When she announced the arrival of the White House Christmas tree last week, Twitter went crazy jesting and sharing memes of Melania's fake cheer.

"Today I welcomed the arrival of the beautiful @WhiteHouse Christmas Tree! We are excited to begin decorating the People's House for the holiday season! #WHChristmas," Melania wrote on Twitter.



Commenters however were quick to accuse her of truly not meaning what she says and created memes of her probably hating on the said tree, as reported by Cosmopolitan Magazine.

READ MORE: Bouncing Back: Felicity Huffman Scores Acting Deal After Prison Stint

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles