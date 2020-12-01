Bouncing Back: Felicity Huffman Scores Acting Deal After Prison Stint

Felicity Huffman is bouncing back from the college admissions scandal she was caught in. Jailed for a total of 11 days but publicly shamed for a while, no one knew she could get back to acting this quick.

However, as reported, Huffman landed her first ever role already with ABC comedy. The project is not yet titled, but it is said to be not a small endeavor.

Felicity Huffman Lands New Acting Project

The "Desperate Housewives" alum will be part of the project inspired by the life of Susan Savage, owner of Triple-A baseball's Sacramento River Cats, as Deadline reported.

One of her co-stars will be Zack Gottsagen, more known for his role on the "Tha Peanut Butter Falcon."

The series producer is Aaron Kaplan, CEO of Kapital Entertainment. It will be written by Becky Hartman Edwards, whose range of works includes "The Baker and the Beauty," as well as "The Bold Type."

All three--Huffman, Kaplan, as well as Edwards--will be the executive producers of this series.

Felicity Huffman Relieved To Be Moving On

Back in March, a few months after her jail sentence, it was reported that Huffman still found the whole experience surreal and saddening. However, she was said to be moving on and even grateful that her legal camp had advised her to immediately plead guilty so she can be punished and move on with her life already.

Others implicated on the scandal such as Lori Loughlin and her husband, among others, are still facing or yet to face the consequences of their actions. Most of those who did not immediately plead guilty are also given harsher sentences.

"She is incredibly relieved that she has served her jail time and is moving ahead with her life," a source said of Huffman at the time.

She was even able to celebrate William H. Macy's 70th birthday back in March, free from the worry of what comes next. "She is looking forward and not backward," the source added.

While Felicity Huffman can also spend the upcoming holidays worry-free, more so when she already has an acting project, Loughlin reportedly struggled at first with her two-month jail sentenc--which she is still serving. On top of that, her kids are also lamenting the fact that their father also entered prison already, where he would be staying for a total of five months for two fraud charges.

"It's just a nightmare for them," the source revealed to People Magazine. "They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting."

The daughters also had to contend with the possibility that they will be spending Christmas without their parents.

Loughlin is expected to be released Dec. 28, even though there are reports of her legal camp having her be released ahead of Christmas Day. Meanwhile, her husband is still slated to be freed in April.

A silver lining is that Lori is doing her best to serve her sentence completely and finish it with her head high. She's reportedly using the time to focus on herself and also talk to other inmates and find out about their lives.

READ MORE: Lamar Odom Receives Best News Ever After Split With Sabrina Parr

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles