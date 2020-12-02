Sasha Obama TikTok: 'Mask-less' Dance Video Deleted After Going Viral

Sasha Obama's TikTok dance went viral. Unfortunately, the clip was taken down quickly as well. It might be because apart from people not seeing this side of Sasha often, she and her friends were also mask-less on the video.

In the 15-second clip, set to the 2020 song of artist Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)," Barack Obama's youngest daughter can be seen leading about seven people in the rehearsed-looking dance.

As reported by the New York Post, all of them were unmasked and the video started with Sasha and her pals singing the word "b-ch." It was likely to catch the attention of many, who did not realize the fomer President's daughter has completely grown up.

The TikTok video was posted by one of the dancers in the clip, not Sasha herself. However, the original post has since been taken down. What can be seen online now are those reposted and shared by the people who saw the clip first.

The reactions are mostly positive, so taking the video down seems incomprehensible.

"Sasha Obama doing the lord's work teaching white kids rhythm," one Twitter user said of the clip.

"Sasha Obama about to make this girl's TikTok viral," another viewer reacted.

The 19-year-old former first daughter is presently earning her degree at the University of Michigan, whcih she started attending only last fall.

Some pointed out the fact that she and her friends are maskless, so the video needed to be taken down. However, supporters were quick to defend Sasha.

the current president is a literal sex offender who mishandled a whole ass pandemic. but go off about maskless sasha obama saying bitch while minding her business and looking like an ig baddie, i guess. — megan (@Megan_E_Collins) December 2, 2020

To see Sasha confidently dancing on the popular platform is not that surprising though. Barack Obama once told InStyle that Sasha is not someone who can easily be intimidated or cowed. "

"They all have multiple badass qualities," he said in the interview about his family. "Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated - and never has been - by anybody's titles, anybody's credentials. If she thinks something's wrong or right, she will say so."

Being in college right now is no easy feat, though. Students almost worldwide are reportedly feeling bogged down by all the online classed they have to participate in a day, all the while staying at home with limited capacity to meet friends or do something fun. Sasha Obama is no different.

Her mom, Michelle Obama, shared earlier back in September that the quarantine period was not as smooth-sailing as she thought it would be. It was only easy at first, but as time wore on, they got a little bit tired of each other. When the lockdown measures eased a bit, they got to experience some outdoors and that righted their relationship...up until online classes started.

"And now the kids are back in Zoom land classes. They're doing it remotely. And they're no longer thrilled about being with us," Michelle shared, no doubt something most parents can also now relate to with studying kids at home.

But despite the unconvential times, Michelle said she is just happy that her kids are all safe and staying put.

