Larsa Pippen Update: Malik Beasley Flirted With Reality Star a Week Before Date

Is Larsen Pippen actually Malk Beasley's dream come true, regardless of him being married to Montana Yao? Apparently, there is a possibility and he is not afraid for the world to know about this.

According to Hollywood Life, a week before the photo of him and Pippen strolling sweetly in a mall surfaced--which had people calling Pippen names--Beasley already left a public comment on her Instagram account, begging for a chance to "treat her like a queen."

The married NBA star, for all sense and purposes, knew what he was risking.

The 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player was seen walking hand-in-hand with Larsa, 46, in a Miami mall on Nov. 23.

Both looked oblivious to the stares that they were getting, with Beasley in bright black and yellow tracksuit while Larsa looked all sexy and made-up.

At the time, nobody recognized him yet. With that said, the question raised was who was this new mystery man in Larsa's life.

A week later, the identity of the NBA player was confirmed, allegedly by none other than his own wife. Yao was reportedly blindsided about her husband's cheating ways, as reported by TMZ.

The revelation did not bode well for Pippen. Majority of social media users dissed her for collecting NBA players to become her boy toys and called her evil.

However, the new development in the story would show that it's Beasley who was the one who approached first and enticed Pippen to spend time with him.

On Larsa's Instagram, Malik practically asked the "Real Housewives of Miami" alum on a date a week ahead of their mall outing, seemingly not bothered if anyone would caught him out.

"I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen," Malik commented on a photo Larsa shared on Instagram on Oct. 24.

This shows Beasley does not care what people who could see his comment would think. Also, it is possible he was scrolling through Larsa's feed to look at all her photos since he commented on a particularly old post.

For what it's worth, it can also mean he was trying to cover his track a bit by commenting on an old pic so fewer people might notice. Obviously, he failed on that account.

Montana Yao's Reaction

For her part, Montana Yao is yet to speak anything bad against Larsa. However, she has already let her feelings about her husband known. After the news of her seeing the dating photos and feeling blindsided broke out, she went to her social media to air out her emotions.

She wrote that God has never led her astray and she realized from all of these that she does not know Malik at all, as reported by New York Post.

On her IG story, she went: ""I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down."

She also added: "The truth always comes out one way or another...."

Yao then posted another story with nothing but bold text that read, ""Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

READ MORE: Barack Obama Admits Huge Mistake Done Against Dolly Parton

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles