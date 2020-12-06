Jennifer Lopez May Call Off Engagement to Alex Rodriguez Because Of Shocking Reason?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have recently moved to their upcoming wedding, but is the singer going to call off their engagement?

According to Globe, the "Maid In Manhattan" actress and the former MLB player struggle with their relationship because of weight gain.

A-Rod has allegedly been refusing to work out with the singer-dancer and obsessed with eating high-calorie foods such as pies and loaves of bread.

Globe further reported that eating these is the reason for his weight gain.

An insider reportedly told the outlet that JLo has already warned her fiancé about his extra body fat and that she has been encouraging the other that they work out together.

But the only workout that Alex has been doing is said to be picking up a fork and a knife to continue his binge-eating.

The source further claimed that the sports expert's weight gain could be the cause of his split from Jennifer Lopez because she is allegedly not a fan of his "saggy dad bod."

To make things even more complicated, JLo reportedly knows that there is a lot of guy swooning over her, even though she's past the age of 50.

But this isn't the first time a tabloid accused Alex Rodriguez of binge-eating and weight-gaining.

Back in October, the National Enquirer claimed that Jennifer Lopez is disgusted by A-Rod's eating habits and lifestyle.

According to their source, the "Hustlers" actress caught the former baseball player helping himself to foods high in carbs for midnight snacks instead of hitting the gym with her.

The mother-of-two has reportedly tried forcing A-Rod to get his act together, but he doesn't care because he allegedly doesn't like taking orders from women.

Because of her fiancé's eating habits, the Enquirer also reported that JLo is keen on ending their engagement if Alex doesn't do anything about it.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the National Enquirer's claims, which have the same story with Globe, which is also untrue.

In fact, they reached out to the couple's representatives and have reportedly just laughed off these tabloids' claims.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding will still push through, but the Hollywood couple still doesn't know when it will be because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They have already rescheduled and postponed it twice because of the health crisis.

They reportedly do not want to have "a pandemic wedding," as they're not in a rush to tie the knot.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, JLo revealed of their big day plans, "We've talked about so many different things because we had to cancel the wedding last year because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don't know."

Right now, their fantasy wedding ceremony isn't considered a big priority.

"We kind of have let it go for a second, and I don't know what we're going to do; we talk about small, big, this, that."

She further explained that they believe they should just "wait it out" as having a big wedding right now "isn't what life is about."

