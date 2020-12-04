'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Real Reason Why He Isn't On Social Media

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe is one of the few actors who still don't have social media accounts in this day and age.

But the 31-year-old has a perfectly acceptable reason as to why he isn't on Twitter and Instagram.

Despite his fame because of the J.K. Rowling franchise, he stayed off the radar.

Appearing on the YouTube series "Hot Ones," which usually does a thorough search into their guest's Instagram, host Sean Evans said that Daniel had "thrown him for a loop" by not having a social media footprint.

This resulted in the "What If" actor explaining why he has chosen to participate in people saying bad things about other people for no reason.

He said, "I would love to say there's some incredibly well-thought-out intellectual reason for this because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100% know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like, 'Dan Radcliffe gets into a fight with a random person on Twitter.'"

Daniel Radcliffe also shared that when he was younger, he would look for comments about him on the internet and "read s---t like that."

He realized that it was extraordinarily insane and a bad habit. Further explaining about Twitter is just an extension of that.

"Unless I'm going to go on just to read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do."

Daniel continued that for the sake of his mental health, he wouldn't get on social media.

"I don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough, but right now, I'm kind of alright with that."

Daniel is also known for being protective of his privacy and keeps his seven-year relationship with Erin Darke out from the limelight.

It's also been reported that the "Swiss Army Man" actor has used the same clothes over and over again to escape the paparazzi.

The "Victor Frankenstein" actor reportedly wanted to make sure that his photos were as boring as possible.

Paparazzi waiting to take pictures of him could never get the money-making shot because of his same outfits.

In an interview with Jay Leno, he revealed, "I would wear the same jacket and zip it up so they couldn't see what I was wearing underneath, and the same hat."

"They became un-publishable, which was hilarious because there's nothing better than seeing the paparazzi get really frustrated."

Meanwhile, his Potter co-stars are active on social media, with Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, has over 59 million Instagram followers.

Daniel Radcliffe's decision to not have a social media life comes after his former "Harry Potter" co-star, Rupert Grint, joined Instagram for the first time in November. He also recently beat the record for the fastest time to reach a million followers on the platform.

Rupert's first post was a picture of himself and his new-born daughter, Wednesday, whom they welcomed back in May.

"Only ten years late, but here I am," Rupert said. "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint."

READ MORE: Lily Collins Faces Wedding Delay Because of Her Dad's Legal Issues?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles