Rita Ora Faces New Ire Over Other Violations of COVID-19 Quarantine Measures

Already-humiliated beyond compare after her gross violations of lockdown measures in London as she threw a birthday party to celebrate her turning 30, Rita Ora was again forced to make one more grovelling apology. This is because prior to this highly-criticized party, she breached more strict coronavirus rules.

The Mail on Sunday exposed the pop star's violations. According to the news outlet, Ora received received a six-figure sum to appear at an event in Egypt.

Ora was then compelled to flew by private jet to Cairo on November 21 to perform at the five-star W Hotel for the big sum of many.

Immediately after her performance, or the next day, Ora went back home. Under Government quarantine rules in place at the time, the musician should have self-isolated for 14 days.

But she disregarded the measure. Instead, she threw the talked-about birthday party on November 28 at the exclusive Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, West London.

The event she performed in was not an ordinary one.

According to the insider, one of the guests of that event was Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, possibly to celebrate his 66th birthday which was two days earlier.

A spokesman for the singer said she had been hired by the W Hotel but none knew Mr Sisi was there. The Egyptian Government also did not react to the news.

Photographs of Ora's performance at the W Hotel revealed the singer belting out one hit after another in a black dress, stockings and suspenders.

The singer, who is a known bisexual, had her hair spruced up with rainbow hair extensions, possibly to reveal that she is part of the LGBT community and is 100% supportive of this community. If this is the case, she is certainly striving to make a statement.

Gay rights have been curtailed in Egypt since Mr Sisi came to power in 2014. Dozens have been arrested for questionable reasons.

Ms Ora's fee, paid by the W Hotel, covers her 'business expenses and flight.

Rita Ora did not only endanger those who attended her party, but herself by violating these rules. The risks of them having the COVID-19 is quite high, but fortunately, the spokesman for the star said everyone in their team was not infected.

To assuage herself, Ora announced that she would donate any profit from the engagement to charity.

In a statement, she told MoS, "'I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities. Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed Government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn't follow Government advice and... I apologise again, unreservedly."

As reported by Mirror UK, Piers Morgan has now branded the singer a hypocrite and told her to stay out of telling people what to do or not do. He tweeted, Suggest @RitaOra stops banging on about her support for the NHS, for whom her own mother works, and also stops doing things that make the lives of health workers more difficult."

