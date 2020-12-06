Matthew Perry Engagement in Trouble? Ex Says Actor Asked Her to Score Drugs While Pregnant

Recently engaged Matthew Perry may be in a good place right now, but he was so much worse off a decade ago, as he battles a big drug addiction. According to his ex, the actor was not just using drugs, he was trading them, and he got her into it too.

Matthew Perry's drug addiction was so bad 10 years ago, his ex-lover claimed he would send her out to score him cocaine, heroin and crack, even though she was pregnant.

In fact, it was precisely her pregnancy that Matthew allegedly thought her perfect for the job. "No one's going to pull over a pregnant girl. Don't worry," the actor reportedly told her.

Kayti Edwards, who stayed friends with the actor even if their brief dating in the 2000s led nowhere,, told The Sun that Perry - who has struggled with this addiction for years, significantly gotten worse in 2011. Edwards was already 5-months pregnant then, but Perry put her through different tasks involving drugs.

Perry would be the one into drug trade negotiations and Edwards would reportedly be the one to gather the stash.

"We'd open the bag, sometimes it was pills, cocaine, sometimes it would be heroin and crack, it was just like a smorgasbord, you never knew what you were going to get," Edwards generously revealed.

Edwards claims however that she was just striving to be a good friend.

She said she was merely trying to help the actor during those days and meet dealers so the actor would not go "wandering around the streets" himself and then be caught by either the paparazzi or the police, which would be bad for him, either way.

"I look back and think, 'What kind of friend was I?' [But] I wanted to help him," Edwards told the Sun.

She added that Perry deliberately made her feel guilty if she had doubts about aiding him.

"He'd give me this guilt trip like, 'If you don't get me this I'm just gonna go there myself and walk downtown'. I was like, 'No, no, no, I'll just do it for you' because I didn't want him in his state of mind to A, be driving, and B, be wandering around the streets... It was kind of weird, our relationship turned toxic. I couldn't say no," she explained.

But Perry also gave Edwards compensation to get the drugs.

"I was making all this money," she told the Sun. "I just had to drive, pick it up, bring it to him, boom, sometimes three times a day, sometimes I made like $3,000-$4,000 a day. He would always say to me, 'Money is no object'. I was like, 'Oh my God'."

That said, Edwards said the actor was making so much money he no longer had to work a day for the rest of his life. but he has a penchant for working.

"Matthew could have retired years ago and he'd still be a millionaire, he'd always say, 'I'm set for life'. But I think that he liked working."

It can be remembered that after "Friends," Perry worked on the show "Mr. Sunshine."

According to Edwards, she was tasked to deliver illicit substances to him on set at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

"I remember I would go to Paramount, up to the gate, and I'd say, 'I'm here to see Matthew,'" Edwards told the paper. "I would drive through and he would just be in the trailer. I would think, 'How can you be working right now? [But] he wasn't a functioning addict, you could see all over his face, he wasn't fooling anybody."

"Mr. Sunshine," which aired on ABC, only aired one season before being axed.

It was after this and when his friends and "Friends" co-stars started to avoid him that Perry really saw that he had a problem and sought professional help.

And he's now getting a new lease in life with his engagement to Molly Hurwitz.

