Royal Shock: HBO Mocks Prince George in Cartoon Show, Gets Huge Backlash

HBO Max is under fire for mocking Prince George in their newesst animated series titled "The Prince."

Created by the "Family Guy" writer Gary Janetti, the satirical show depicted the youngster as a spoiled brat sitting on a throne and throwing insults at royal staffers.

The 7-year-old royal is Prince William and Kate Middleton's first child, and he is also third in line to the throne.

Moreover, the 54-year-old renowned writer and producer voiced the young royal, alongside the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner as Prince George's sister, Princess Charlotte.

In the show's teaser, the animated royal began by introducing himself as he detailed his situation while in isolation due to the global pandemic.

"Hey guys, it's me, Prince George... I know self-isolating is difficult, and we're all sick of being stuck in the same 775 rooms, or, you know, studio apartment; it's different for everyone."

In the latter part of the video, the youngster left a sarcastic advice, saying: "Stay positive and be nice to your serving staff. They're doing the best they can, even though lunch f****** sucked today."

Hollywood Producers Slam "The Prince" Creator for Mocking Prince George

Unfortunately, the upcoming show--which is set to air in London next year--sparked fury among Hollywood producers for its "unfair" take towards the future king.

Per The Sun, a rival producer at Disney Studios called out "The Prince" for its "cruel and unfair" portrayal of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son

"It's one thing for film-makers to play fast and loose with the truth in shows like The Crown, but poking fun at a seven-year-old child seems cruel and unfair," the Disney producer said.

In addition, the unnamed film exec pointed out how Jannetti is "taking cheap shots" against the royal family through Prince George: "Some things should be off-limits. It's morally wrong to use a child to get cheap laughs."

Echoing the same sentiment, TV critic Katherine Singh stressed that Prince George "is still a child who has had no say in his life," she told The Daily Mail.

Moreover, she shared this might have an effect on how people will perceive the royal family.

"What we say about people, even those who seem untouchable like the Royals, can seriously and negatively affect people. Prince George is old enough to know what's going on," Singh added.

On the other hand, the publication also cited Jannetti's stance towards the upcoming show and how he hopes that the royals--most especially the young Cambridges--would find the show funny.

"I would hope that he would find it super funny, and have a sense of humor about it, and obviously see that everything is meant with affection," Jannetti shared.

Royal Fans Blast "The Prince"

Aside from Hollywood producers and critics, the public also blasted the show for depicting the young royal as a "rude and obnoxious" kid.

"You're mad because people believe 'The Crown' is a fact. George is being portrayed as a very rude, obnoxious, spoilt little brat. Be ready to convince people it's a 'joke' and 'purely comedy'. A seven-year-old, for God's sake!" one critic wrote.

Another user pointed out that "mental health issues in children is not a comedy. It's no joke. Think about the damage this is about to do to Prince George."

The satire show will also feature senior royals such as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as his great grand parentsm Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

