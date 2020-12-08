LOOK! Matthew Perry Shares Photos of Fiancee Molly Hurwitz in Very Rare Move

Matthew Perry surprised fans with a photo of his fiancée Molly Hurwitz. as she debuted on his Instagram for a good cause.

Just recently, the American-Canadian actor launched a limited edition merchandise inspired by his iconic character, Chandler Bing, in the hit comedy sitcom "Friends."

In a post, the Primetime Emmy nominee mentioned that the sales proceeds would benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) to help them raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included," he wrote alongside a photo of him wearing a white shirt.

Now, his 29-year-old fiancee is helping him by modeling the actor's "Friends" merchandise.

Interestingly, this is also the first time that the brunette beauty was featured in his IG account.

Sporting a no-makeup look, Hurwitz lifted up her long dark hair while wearing an oversized black shirt with Bing's iconic catchphrase that says, "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?"

Perry, on the other hand, got all mushy as he captioned his post, "You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free. (Link in bio.)"

In his second post, his fiancee donned a black sleeveless top paired with a red flannel shirt while rocking a black hat with the slogan, "What is this, a baseball cap?"--which was also inspired by the "Friends" alum's character.

"Hats?!? Banana is still not included. (Link still in bio?!?)" Perry wrote.

On the other hand, fans flocked to the comment section to give Perry a nod and gush about her beauty.

"SHE IS SO CUTE AND BEAUTIFUL," a fan wrote.

A second user wondered if Hurwitz will then be referred to as "miss chandler bong."

Meanwhile, an individual called the pair as the "BEST COUPLE IN THE WORLD."

A few weeks ago, the 51-year-old actor announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend, whom he met in 2018.

According to People, Perry described Molly as the "greatest woman on the face of the planet."

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," he told the outlet.

Moreover, per Entertainment Tonight, an insider close to the 29-year-old Hurwitz revealed that the actor and Molly had an instant connection when they first met.

"Matthew and Molly had a connection right off the bat. Molly has stuck by Matthew's side and supported him throughout their relationship and he greatly appreciates having her in his life and wanted to take things to the next level with an engagement. They are both so happy."

Who Is Molly Hurwitz?

Unlike the "Odd Couple" actor, she often posts their couple photos on her social media.

But aside from being Matthew Perry's now-fiancee, she is a talent agent and has been working for Zero Gravity Management in Los Angeles since 2017, per Linkedin.

Due to her work, she's often around famous celebs and was previously linked to "The Office" star B.J. Novak.

