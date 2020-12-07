Oh No! Khloe Kardashian Drops Shocking Announcement About Kardashian Christmas

Khloe Kardashian just revealed that the Kar-Jen clan is breaking a family tradition this 2020.

On Twitter, a fan asked the Good American founder about the Kardashian's Christmas party for 2020.

In response, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star announced that the family has decided to cancel their annual holiday celebration due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she wrote.

Moreover, she said that this would be the "first time" that they would have to skip the tradition since 1978.

"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978. I believe. Health and safety first, though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must," she furthered.

Kim Kardashian's Private Island Bash

Over the past few months, America's famous family has been under fire for hosting various parties despite the government protocols.

To recall, Kim Kardashian threw a lavish get-together on a secluded island in Tahiti as she celebrated her 40th birthday.

According to Page Six, the SKIMS owner flew her 30 guests, including her family and closest friends, via private jet.

In a separate report, the publication mentioned that the reality star spent a whopping $1 million, that includes their stay at a luxurious French Polynesia resort boasting 35 villas.

Over her social media, the mother-of-four updated her 192 million Instagram followers with a glimpse of her intimate celebration.

"40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter," she wrote.

Unfortunately, it sparked outrage as fans observed that the Kardashian clan and their guests did not abide by the rules, which includes wearing face masks and social distancing.

Some are accusing the reality star of being "tone deaf" for posting photos despite the fact that the majority of the people around the world have chosen to stay at home and avoided social gatherings.

Even musician Peter Frampton called out Kim K over her "insensitive" response in the wake of the health crisis.

Kendall Jenner's Halloween Birthday Party

Shortly after the KKW Beauty owner's controversial birthday bash, another Kardashian-Jenner member was blasted on social media.

Kendall Jenner opted to have a Halloween-themed party as she celebrated her 25th birthday.

Dressed as Pamela Anderson's "Barb Wire" character, the highly paid supermodel had a star-studded gathering at Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

Per TMZ, some of the personalities present at the said event were Justin Biebner and Hailey Baldwin, The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Paris Hilton.

Just like her older sister, Kendall was criticized for hosting a maskless party.

However, in an interview, the Kardashian momager, Kris Jenner, defended her daughter. She also assured that everyone is responsible and got tested before entering the vicinity, as she told SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live."

