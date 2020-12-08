Brian Austin Green Asks Megan Fox Two Things Amid Divorce

It's been about two weeks since Megan Fox has filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Brian Austin Green.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former "Beverly Hills 90210" actor is seeking legal and physical custody of their shared children, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Though Green didn't request any child support, he did ask for spousal support.

Spousal support is money paid by one partner to the other after separating or divorcing - it's also called alimony or maintenance by some.

It is a legal obligation to provide financial support before or after their separation or divorce.

But according to the filing, the "Transformers" actress also asked for the same.

In May, Green confirmed their separation in an episode of "With Brian Austin Green" titled "Context," after his then-wife was photographed spending time with musical artist Machine Gun Kelly.

"It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of, but you change."

He spoke out amid the speculation he has been quarantining separately from Megan Fox.

"There's the unknown aspect. There's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and me to be at odds. She's been my best friend for 15 years, and I don't want to lose that I will always love her."

Green further said, "And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family what we have built is cool and special."

Though it was only revealed in May, the court papers revealed that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separated in March.

But many wonders why it took Fox months to file for divorce from her estranged husband officially.

A source explained to E! News that the former couple wanted to get everything in order first, saying, "They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It's been in the works, and this was always her plan."

"As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays."

Fox and Green first met in 2004 on the set of "Hope & Faith" when the brunette bombshell was 18 and Green was 30 at the time.

They dated for two years and got engaged in 2006, but called their engagement off in 2009.

A year later, they got engaged and then soon tied the knot.

Five years after their wedding, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green hit another bump - with Fox initially filing for divorce.

At the time, they announced they were expecting their third child together but reconciled the following year.

The new divorce petitions come after almost two years after the "Jennifer's Body" star requested for it to be dismissed the original one in April 2019.

Meanwhile, Megan Fox is happily dating Machine Gun Kelly after meeting on "Midnight In the Switchgrass."

She even called the rapper his "twin flame."

Fox explained, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high-enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're two halves of the same soul."

