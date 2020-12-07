Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga 'Can't Sing,' Former British Popstar Rants

"Singing is not for her" - this is what Sugababes' member Mutya Buena said about singers like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Her scathing attack on the stars held nothing back during her rant on Instagram Live.

When her fans asked her about these entertainers, Buena admitted they are "amazing performers" but said they're just not that talented in the singing department.

Speaking about Jennifer Lopez, she said, "JLo, you can shake your a-crack. JLo."

"She can't sing. I'm not rude. She's an amazing performer, sexy as hell, and looks great."

"But I'm not going to tell you JLo can sing. I'd be lying to you."

Speaking of 52-year-old Kylie Minogue, Buena claimed that she's also a great entertainer and amazing at what she does, but "I don't think she's a singer. Singing is not for her."

She ranted, "If you gave me a Kylie Minogue song except for 'Especially For You,' what other song does she have?"

Bueno further mentioned, "'Can't Get You Out of My Head?' you can sing that drunk, and so can i."

She admitted that she never purchased one of Kylie's tracks and albums in her life, and "I don't think I ever would."

Turning her attention to former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger, Bueno blasted her talent and her last name.

"Nicole, however, her surname is. She's okay. A great entertainer."

Bueno also claimed that she doesn't see the brunette beauty as a singer.

But the list of rants and complaints continues.

Mutya Buena aimed at Lady Gaga as well.

Though she admitted that the 34-year-old "Pokerface" hitmaker had some vocal talent, Buena believes that she's not that talented for her to get a positive rating from her.

She described Lady Gaga as someone that's "not my cup of tea."

"She goes along with the rest of them. She can hit a note, yes, but not for me."

She also added how she would be great in a group with Jennifer Lopez, but "I can't tell you they're great singers."

She also gave Ellie Goulding a scathing assessment, saying that though her voice "is all right," it irritates her "slightly, and that's just how it is."

Some of the artists picked apart by the British popstar were Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Cheryl.

She revealed how she refuses to be careful in her opinions just because they share the same industry.

Buena told her followers, "If you can't sing, you can't sing. I don't go around saying I'm the best singer, but I know I can sing."

Justifying her outburst, she said, "But there's nothing wrong with using your body to compensate for something you don't have."

Mutya Buena is known for her role in Sugababes alongside Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy. She left the group in 2005.

Later on, they reformed their band and called it the Mutya Keisha Siobhan (MKS).

Mutya Buena has been on different shows following the end of her musical career. She appeared in "Celebs Go Dating" and "Celebrity Coach Trip."

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez May Call Off Engagement to Alex Rodriguez Because Of Shocking Reason?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles