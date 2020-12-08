Ashamed: Lori Loughlin's Daughter Breaks Silence About College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, finally spoke up about the controversial college admissions scandal that both of her parents got involved in.

As Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are still in prison, their daughter Olivia bravely appeared in an interview to discuss the scandal.

On Tuesday, Olivia sat for an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith at the Red Table Talk and revealed that she is not trying to victimize herself after everything that happened.

"I don't want pity. I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like I recognize I messed up," she clarified.

The 21-year-old added that the college admissions scandal became an eye-opener for her. Although it brought many negativities and affected her family's life ultimately, the young woman said it pushed her to have a different outlook on life.

Both her parents already admitted themselves to separate correctional facilities. Lori entered the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 30 and is expected to be released by Christmas.

Meanwhile, Mossimo only reported to prison on November 19.

Ever since the couple entered the facilities, Olivia said that she has not spoken to any of them yet. Despite that, she admitted that it is hard to see them spend their time inside a prison cell.

"I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is you don't want to see your parents go to prison. But also, I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward," she went on.

Olivia added that she believes that her parents only did it since they wanted her and her sister, Isabella Rose, to attend a school near their home.

However, things already happened and the daughter knows that her parents do not have anything to say except how sorry they are that they messed up while trying to give the best for them.

Second Chance for Giannullis?

Throughout the 30-minute interview, Olivia repeatedly expressed remorse and shame over their family's mistake. Despite that, she said that she deserves a second chance.

Per the Youtube star, what happened was a big mistake and they have no justification or excuse about it.

"But I think what's so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance," she added. "Because I'm 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown."

Ever since she learned of her parents' arrests, Olivia reportedly never went back to the University of Southern California because of too much embarrassment.

The incident also caused her to think that she should not be at the USC at all. She confessed that, at first, she felt "oblivious" to her privilege. People even complained about it, but she just shook them all off.

Fortunately, Olivia learned her lesson and she now understands why people got mad and threw hurtful things toward her.

Still, she is attempting to change her image by joining an after school program. This allows her to give back to children who experienced the same level of privilege as herself.

"Red Table Talk" Hosts Not Impressed

Unfortunately, Olivia's story did not touch Adrienne Banfield-Jones' heart.

"I just found it really ironic that she chose three black women to reach out to for her redemption story," she told Jada and her granddaughter, Willow.

Instead, Olivia's visit to the show has been marred with nothing but white privilege for her.

Adrienne Banfield-Jones also confronted Olivia for worrying so much about the endorsements she lost while the world is dealing with more serious issues.

In the end, Olivia agreed to Adrienne's opinion and admitted that she truly saw herself as "the poster child of white privilege."

READ MORE: Netflix vs. Royal Family: Media Giant Drops Huge Headache for Queen Elizabeth II

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles