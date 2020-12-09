Tiger King Writes Letter To Kim Kardashian for One Bold Request

As President Donald Trump still has the power to grant pardon before he leaves office, Joe Exotic is hoping he would be one of the "lucky" ones.

Probably hearing Kim Kardashian is engaged in the world of law and has been successful in her advocacy of prison reform, the controversial "Tiger King" star wrote to the reality star begging for help, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

"Tiger King" Begging for Help

Behind bars, Exotic made a hand written letter to the 40-year-old reality star and known criminal justice reform activist. He implored her to help him get President Trump grant a pardon so that he can already get out of his 22-year prison sentence.

"I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart," Joe's letter dated Nov. 4. "I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump," Joe wrote to Kim.

Exotic also asked Kim to tell the President to look at his "257 page pardon," as it's all the evidence needed to show his innocence.

He also shared that he has already lost "57 years of work," his zoo, animals and the chance to be with her mom, who has passed away. Joe added that his father is dying and he still cannot spend time with his husband, whom he loves deeply.

Exotic also somehow took a dig on the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" and the subsequent media reaction to the show.

"Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I'm a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn't do," he added.

"Tiger King" told Kim Kardashian that he just needs her help, and that by all means, she can keep her help a secret and not tell anyone if she wants to.

"No one even has to know you did it," he wrote, begging Kim to call the President.

What Happened To "Tiger King"?

Exotic was charged with plotting against Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, among other crimes. By March 2020, he is still imprisoned at FMC Fort Worth in Texas.

It was only in June 2020 when Carole was granted control of Joe's zoo property.

Kim Kardashian's Prison Reform Advocacy

Kim Kardashian had some success in getting a prisoner serving life sentence pardoned.

In 2018, President Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson just a week after Kim K visited the White House to discuss with the President the topic of prison reform and petition for Johnson's pardoning.

This marks Trump's sixth act of clemency ever since he took on the presidency. Kardashian shared her happiness over the news at the time, tweeting: "BEST NEWS EVER!!!"

The move by the President was controversial, however. While it was a win for prison reform advocates, some believed it was a mere strategy by Trump.

Kardashian's status as a globally famous reality TV star was the main consideration for the White House, whose leader has been shunned by most A-list celebrities, according to New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt.

"One of the things that had irritated Trump the most in his presidency was his lack of support among celebrities, and in particular the notable absence of famous entertainers at his inauguration," Schmidt continued. "Now a celebrity supernova was sitting across from him in the sanctum sanctorum of the American government."

It remains to be seen whether Kim would help Joe, seeing she is fan of the Netflix documentary. She tweeted about the show when it first aired. She even dressed up as Carole Baskin on Halloween and made her four kids be little tigers.

