George Clooney Hospitalized After Intense Film Preparation [FULL DETAILS]

Apparently, George Clooney was rushed to the hospital after drastically losing weight in preparation for his upcoming film.

As cited by Mirror U.K., the Hollywood A-lister was complaining about experiencing extreme stomach pains after dropping 28 pounds for his role as an astronomer in the science fiction post-apocalyptic film "The Midnight Sky."

Moreover, the publication noted that the three-time Golden Globe winner was diagnosed with pancreatitis and had to spend days in the hospital.

According to Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis happens when there's inflammation in the pancreas caused by the digestive enzymes starting to digest the pancreas itself.

For mild cases, this can last for days and doesn't need treatment; however, severe ones might cause life-threatening complications if not treated early.

It is also believed that the actor's extreme diet might have contributed to his illness.

"I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn't taking care of myself," Clooney told the outlet.

In addition, the "Ocean's Eleven" star--who happens to be the director of his current film--mentioned that it might take him a while to recover.

"It took a few weeks to get better, and as a director, it's not so easy because you need energy. We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character," Clooney confessed.

Bearded George Clooney

Aside from losing weight, the actor is determined to do anything for his role.

Clooney made sure that he looked like a cancer-riddled astronomer who is stuck in a remote snow-swept station--which is why he opted to grow his beard.

"I grew a big ugly beard, and my son loved it because he'd hide things in it which I wouldn't know about until I got to work and I'd be like, 'Oh, there's a popsicle stuck in my beard," he shared.

However, there are two people who dislike George sporting a full beard--his wife, Amal Clooney, and 3-year-old daughter, Ella.

"But my wife and daughter were really happy when it came off because it was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess."

This is not the first time that the award-winning actor had to undergo an extreme transformation for a role, thoiugh.

Previously, he had to gain weight for his character as the CIA operative in the 2005 movie "Syriana." Per Irish Examiner, Clooney had only one month to bulk up and gain weight.

"I was miserable because there I was in Italy, and I wasn't looking forward to eating," he said. "Who doesn't look forward to eating in Italy?"

To help him achieve his target weight, Clooney was forced to eat nine meals a day while staying at the famous Villa Oleandra on Lake Como in Italy.

"People always think, 'Oh, that'll be fun,' but it's like going to a pie-eating contest every day," he added.

As a result, Clooney gained more than 30 pounds in just one month.

