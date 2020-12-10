The Real Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Regrets Acting Career

When Gwyneth Paltrow won her "Best Actress Award," it was also the time she realized acting might not be her calling after all.

Apart from not being comfortable with the limelight, she attributed this to her work with disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, whom she described as having taken "the shine off" acting for her.

Calling the ex-Miramax president a "really rough boss," she said she was only in her mid-20s when she had the epiphany of not loving acting that much as she believes, per Mirror UK.

This realization can certainly make any budding actress feel unbalanced, since she had this dream for so long.

"I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be?" she said in her new interview on SiriusXM. "What am I driving towards?"

She then detailed how acting was partly ruined for her by being in constant public scrutiny. In fact, even today, Paltrow still could not deal with it.

It was hard for her to be "a kid who's living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do say and wear." The actress also described her whole career as "so transitory, you're always all over. It's hard to plant roots," she explained.

Instead, she really likes being settled down, even today, because that's just who she is.

"I'm such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. It's just not who I am," she shared.

Working With Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's rough treatment of her just made the doubts about her career choice louder. She specifically worked with the disgraced personality on her 1996 breakout film "Emma"

"If you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax," she said. "So you take all those things [and] you're like, 'I don't know if this is really my calling."

It is not surprising, therefore, to see Paltrow seemingly turning her back from the acting world to focus on her business.

She's still a household name, but there's no doubt that her movie appearances has been less and less over the years.

Aside from being a businesswoman, she is also enjoying her life as a parent and wife--something she has always dreamt of being. She co-parents daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin. She is currently married to producer Brad Falchuck.

She occasionally appeared on the big screen for her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts, Tony Stark's love interest.

Her most recent project is with the Netflix show, "The Politician," which she almost rejected. She is highly talked about in the show, which is a testament of her talent. However, it is apparent that she chooses carefully which projects to be part of and she does not devote all her time to it.

At one point, Paltrow revealed how little she cares about acting, including her participation in the highly-loved MCU, by admitting she does not even know which movies in this universe she starred in.

"I never read stuff. But it is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven't seen very many of them. It's really stupid and I'm sorry, but I'm a 47-year-old mother," she shared to Elle Magazine.

