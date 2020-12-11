Kelly Clarkson Bamboozled: Singer Claims Husband Swindled Millions Of Her Earnings

Kelly Clarkson revealed a massive bombshell in her divorce from music agent Brandon Blackstock.

During the duration of her career, Kelly has made millions of dollars.

But in new divorce papers, it showed that "The Voice" coach is claiming Brandon and his dad's company, Starstruck Management, has "defrauded" her with a massive amount of her earnings by performing illegal services.

This included acting as agents without having the license to do so in the state of California.

In paperwork obtained by Hollywood Life, the "Kelly Clarkson Show" host filed the California Labor Commission documents.

She has been managed by her husband's company for about 13 years, since 2007. But now, Kelly Clarkson wants all the money that was taken from her.

The mom-of-two alleged that Brandon and Narvel Blackstock deceived her by "demanding unconscionable fees and compensation" from the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker for "illegal services."

Kelly also claimed that the father-son duo acted "in conflict" of interest with her best interests.

That's not all - the "American Idol" alum is also demanding to receive full and complete numbers of all contracts, engagement, and employment that pertains to her career.

This also included commissions, advances, fees, producing fees, and other monies.

Aside from Kelly Clarkson's recording career, the 38-year-old is also a host for her successful daytime talk show and a judge on one of the world's biggest talent competitions.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by Bryan J. Freedman, Brandon's lawyer, he claimed that the "Stronger" singer had her licensed talent agency, CAA, at all times.

"While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record."

Freedman further said that it's "unfortunate" for the singer to attempt to avoid paying the commissions that were due and owing to Starstruck Management by achieving "some perceived advantage" in her divorce proceedings.

In September, Starstruck Management sued Kelly Clarkson after saying she owed them $1.4 million in commissions from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Voice," along with millions of dollars from future payments.

The filing claimed that the Starstruck "developed" Kelly Clarkson into a "mega-superstar."

The company represented Kelly Clarkson for the last 13 years and was paid a 15% commission on her gross earnings.

The suit also claimed that Kelly paid them $1.9 million this year but still owed them $1.4 million and that they will likely be owed about $5 million before the year ends, in estimated commissions.

Additionally, the lawsuit said that Kelly Clarkson and Starstruck Management don't have a written management agreement, alleging that some of the terms of their contract and deals were verbally negotiated by Kelly's lawyer and business manager in 2007.

In June, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock. In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, she listed the separation date as "TBD" and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids, 5-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington.

She also asked the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support to her estranged husband and is asking the court to enforce the pre-marital agreement - that both parties shall cover their attorney fees.

READ MORE: New Ally: Olivia Jade Giannulli Leans On Kendall Jenner Amid Parents' Prison Time

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles