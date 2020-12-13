Kim Kardashian, Kanye West No Need for Divorce, Already 'Living Separate Lives'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly not just on the rocks, but already well separated. Not officially separated in paper, but they are living like they are not even husband and wife, according to a new report.

The two may still be very married and will not divorce, contrary to what gossip mongers keep saying, but they are not living in marriage bliss either. Instead, the two now have separate lives and are happier that way.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West No Need for Divorce

According to a new report, rumors may be right - the marriage is in shambles. Therefore, even if they are actually still together, they "very much live separate lives."

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," a source told People. "Their lives don't overlap much."

This is not supposed to be how marriages work.

But both are actually happy about the setup.

"Kim seems happy" and is "very focused on work and causes," the sources added. It can be remembered that Kim is pursuing law and is particularly articulate about prison reform.

"She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her," the sources revealed.

On the other hand, Kanye West just had an exciting year, thanks to his last minute bid to win the presidency. He did not win and since then, has kept a relatively low profile. But this also means that for most part of the year, he was busy chasing an impossible dream and not really in tune with what Kim is doing, the sources implied.

He was not totally absent, of course. He was in Kim's birthday party and even contributed to its success by creating a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

He even penned a poem for the "Skims" founder. But the sources deemed that they are no longer acting like married couples would.

Kim Getting Tired Though and Thinking About Divorce

A recent Entertainment Tonight report had it that a divorce is very much possible because Kim is in contemplation about it. Sources had it that as Kanye strives to stay mentally healthy in the middle of his issues and presidential run loss, Kim is already feeling completely exhausted in trying to make the marriage work.

"Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state. The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids and the rest of the family," a source revealed.

And in case there will be a divorce, people should expect the whole Kardashian clan to be behind Kim's back and offer the support she needs.

Time and again, the whole family has proven that they just want her to be happy and what is the best for her. So whatever Kim decides, they would give their blessing.

