Simon Cowell Suing? E-Bike Injury Could Have Been Avoided, Whistleblower Says!

Simon Cowell was hospitalized early this year for a bike accident, and while he recovered quickly like a champ, he is allegedly thinking of suing the e-bike manufacturer of the high-powered two-wheeler he got almost killed in riding.

According to a new report by the Sun, one former employee of the said company, Swind, has alleged that the enigmatic "America's Got Talent," judge is now thinking about how to exact a legal action.

Reportedly, Cowell is seeking $10 million in damages from the manufacturer of the EB-01 bike Cowell was flung from.

The accident happened back in August and the TV personality had to undergo a six-hour surgery to repair his spine as a result. He's now recovered but doctors had to insert a mental rod into his back.

According to the whistleblower, who knows the company very well as he has worked there, the injuries sustained by Cowell could have been perfectly avoided.

"That thing is a death trap and should never have been sold to Simon without him being taught how to use it," the source reportedly said. "I said to my boss, 'Are you showing Simon how to use this?' He said he was just dropping it off and I said, 'Are you serious?'"

The bike can go as fast as up to 60 mph, which is almost akin to a motorcycle instead of a traditional e-bike.

"They knew at the ­factory this was extremely dangerous and it was discussed," the source further explained.. "The only way to stop the bike flipping is to put your whole body over the front wheel," the source added.

Cowell on his part, after the accident, admitted that he knew little about the bike before hopping behind the handlebars, as reported by Page Six.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted, making light of the situation. But it is possible that his accident could have been avoided, if the company practiced due diligence.

Cowell is still in physical therapy and is undergoing recovery at his Malibu home, although many have said that he has responded to his surgery quite well.

As reported by Today back in October, the outlet that confirmed the judge was already home and starting his road to recovery, Cowell is way ahead of what was expected of him at the magnitude of his surgery.

"He's doing over 10,000 steps a day as well as swimming to get his back strong and healed again and even no longer needs to wear his back brace as much," the source said.

Meanwhile, "Britain's Got Talent" judge David Walliams has confirmed that Simon Cowell will be missing from the competition show's Christmas special. Walliams added that Simon has lost a considerable amount of weight. He joked that Simon only strives to be fitter just so David can look fatter on television.

READ MORE: Marvel Universe: 5 Most Exciting MCU Revelations in Disney's 2021 Investors Call

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles