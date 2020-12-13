Eddie Van Halen's Death: Rock Legend's Dying Wish, Revealed

Eddie Van Halen's final wish was fulfilled by his son, Wolfgang Van Halen, after he passed away at the age of 65.

The rock legend died on October 6 at Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica after his lengthy battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by his 29-year-old son at the time, as he paid tribute to "the best father."

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken, and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop," Wolf tweeted alongside a candid black and white photo of the iconic musician.

Eddie Van Halen Laid To Rest in His Hometown

According to TMZ, the American-Dutch musician, who has been dubbed as "the Mozart of our generation," was cremated 22 days after he passed away.

Based on the death certificate obtained by the outlet, Van Halen's cause of death was stroke. However, he reportedly suffered from other ailments such as skin cancer on his head and neck.

Furthermore, the Amsterdam native's documents also list music as his occupation.

He was the guitarist and songwriter of the legendary rock band Van Halen, which he co-founded in 1972 in Pasadena, California together with his brother, drummer Alex Van Halen, singer David Lee Roth and bassist Mark Stone.

Meanwhile, the outlet also revealed Van Halen's dying wish.

His ashes were left to his son, who is expected to honor his wish by scattering his remains in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of his hometown in Malibu, California.

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To Dad's Passing

Following the death of the 65-year-old Van Halen, Wolf has been vocal about his experience dealing with his father's passing.

In November, he told Howard Stern for his "SiriusXM show" that the grieving process was "awful." Regardless, he was grateful for the more time he got to spend with the rock icon.

"At the end of 2017, he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and the doctors were like, 'You have six weeks,'" he recalled, adding: "And then he went to Germany, overseas. Whatever the f--- they do over there, it's amazing because I got three more years with him."

In addition, he also mentioned that no one can replace Van Halen in the music industry--not even him.

"You can't have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen. I'm not Dad. I'm not going to replace him," Wolf added

Wolf, who has also made a name for himself in the music industry, recently released a song called "Distance," which he shared is a tribute to his late father.

In the almost five-minute long music video, a personal clip of Eddie and ex-wife Valerie cradling the newborn Wolf was featured.

"I'm so happy / You found a place / That's better for you / Than this rock we're living on / I'm so nervous / Don't know my place / A life without you, I'm not ready to move on," the lyrics of the song went on.

