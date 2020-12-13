Sexiest Man Alive! George Clooney Wants History-Making Award

George Clooney is already setting his goals for 2021.

In a video teaser for his upcoming interview with SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," the "Ocean's Eleven" star got vocal about wanting to be hailed as People's "Sexiest Man Alive" for the third time.

Third Time's the Charm

It came after the host introduced the award-winning actor as a "producer, director, and star," to which Clooney jokingly interrupted and bragged about the coveted title saying: "And two-time 'Sexiest Man Alive.'"

Cagle then asked the 59-year-old actor, "Which is better, the Sexiest Man Alive or the two Oscars?"

"The Batman and Robin" star got honest about aiming for a record-breaking win by bagging the "Sexiest Man Alive" title for the third time.

"I mean, I think you know. I'm lobbying for a third one; no one's ever won three," Clooney shared.

To recall, Clooney first received the honor in 1997 before getting it for the second time in 2006.

Aside from the Golden Globe winner, other stars who have been hailed as the "Sexiest Man Alive" twice are Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Richard Gere.

During his interview, George quipped about his new role as a former SMA winner and joked about helping other actors during their campaigns.

"I worked with some people, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt on their campaigns; I thought they did a very good job... Brad got two as well," he mentioned, adding that he can also be a "counselor" to the current titleholder Michael B. Jordan.

"So I feel like now I'm looking at Michael B. Jordan to see if he wants me to work with him to get a repeat. I'm more of a counselor now," he added.

Last month, People Magazine announced that the "Black Panther" actor had been crowned as the "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2020. It was his first time winning the coveted title, and he mentioned that the women in his family--including his mom and sister--are the proudest of his achievement.

On the other hand, Clooney's "Midnight Sky" co-star David Oyelowo was also on the video call and chimed in about George boasting his achievements and his "Seciest man Alive" title.

"We've been doing this for about 25 minutes, and this is the longest George has taken to mention being the two-time 'Sexiest Man Alive,' so well done, George," Oyelowo said.

The three time Golden Globe winner then joked about seeing the potential in the British-American actor.

"Thank you, David. And you know what? I'm gonna work with you on this because I see sexy in your future, man," George said, to which David replied: "I will tell my wife this. it's gonna help me a lot today, thank you."

2020 People of The Year

While Clooney did not win the Sexiest Man title for this year, People named him as "2020 People of the Year" alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez and Regina King.

The publication highlighted the Hollywood actor's advocacy for human rights and fighting poverty.

At the height of the Black Lives Movement, Clooney donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative while dissing U.S. President Trump.

"Thank you, President Trump, for 'making Juneteenth famous.' Much like when Bull Connor made 'Civil Rights' famous. My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honor of your heroic efforts," George Clooney said in a statement at the time, as obtained by People.

Aside from this, he and his wife, Amal Clooney, also donated $1 million in London, Los Angeles and Italy to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

