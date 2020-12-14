FKA Twigs Dubbed A ‘Legend’ After Suing ‘Abuser’ Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has been dubbed a "legend" after filing an abuse lawsuit against Hollywood actor and ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf.

Matt Healy, the vocalist, and frontman of The 1975, revealed in an Instagram post to praise his girlfriend two days after the filing the lawsuit.

Healy wrote in his Instagram,"Legend, Icon, LOML [love of my life]," along with a picture of FKA Twigs smiling.

The "Somebody Else" hitmaker also posted a string of colorful emojis, including rainbows, stars, flowers, and hearts.

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, accused the "Transformers" actor of knowingly passing her sexually transmitted disease while they were still together.

She also claimed that LaBeouf abused her during the course of their relationship.

According to official documents, the "Cellophane" hitmaker has detailed one incident in February 2019 during a trip to a desert.

FKA Twigs said that the "Even Stevens" star was always angry at her and even allegedly choked her one time.

The singer also claimed that the Nickelodeon alum recklessly drove the car without putting on his seatbelt and even told her that he would purposely crash the car unless she professed her love for him.

FKA Twigs further claimed that the actor slammed her into the car and even yelled at her face when they were at a gas station.

The lawsuit said that LaBeouf abused the singer "physically, emotionally, and mentally many times in a relationship that lasted just short of a year."

FKA Twigs' lawyer Bryan Freedman told Metro UK in a statement that LaBeouf "abused Ms. Barnett, Ms. Karolyn Pho [his ex-girlfriend also named in the lawsuit] and others."

"We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agrees to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment."

Robert Pattinson's ex-girlfriend had more disturbing claims about LaBeouf, but the disturbed actor dismissed her claims saying that "many of these allegations are not true."

However, he did mention that he "accept accountability for those things I have done."

He further said in a statement to The New York Times, "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Sia came out and lashed at Shia LeBeouf, calling him a "pathological liar."

The "Chandelier" hitmaker claimed that LeBeouf conned her into an "adulterous relationship," claiming that he's single.

Sia and LeBeouf worked together for the music video "Elastic Heart."

In one tweet, she said, "I believe he's very sick and has compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away."

Additionally, FKA Twigs also got the support of actress-director Olivia Wilde, who almost cast Shia LeBeouf in her film, "Don't Worry Darling."

Reacting to the news and sharing a screenshot of The New York Times report about the lawsuit, Wilde captioned the picture, "Love, respect and support. @fkatwigs."

