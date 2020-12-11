More KUWTK? Kardashian Jenners’ Bold Move Leads To Massive Multi-Year Deal

Fans were sad when they heard "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is ending.

However, it may not really be the end of their shows.

Kris Jenner and her kids, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, have landed a massive multi-year deal with streaming giant Hulu.

The family is said to be developing international content to air on the platform in the US and via Star for abroad.

Star, the platform that runs the traditional channel and the streaming service Hotstar, is based in India, that like Hulu is a subsidiary of Disney.

According to a press release, this was announced on Thursday at an investor day for Disney, Hulu's parent company.

However, the nature of the streaming platform and videos are still unknown.

Their deal's announcement comes after the family revealed that KUWTK would come to an end after 20 seasons next year, with the network claiming they wanted to live their lives without cameras.

On Twitter, Kris expressed her excitement, saying, "Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021."

Their new project will probably be undisclosed next year and will soon be available to stream in multiple countries outside the US.

The Kardashian-Jenners' new content will be out in late 2021, the same year their hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will air its series finale.

In a statement released in September, the family said, "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey."

At that time, the Kardashian Jenners hinted that they were looking to take their brand beyond linear TV.

There were also rumors that Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and even Kylie Jenner, pushed for the reality show to end - but they've debunked it.

The family also mentioned that their show's cancelation was "emotional" for all of them who made the decision together.

Meanwhile, as previously stated, E! said in a press release, "While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras."

The family's denial came after an insider revealed to British tabloid The Sun that the youngest self-made billionaire Kylie is already making money through her makeup line and product endorsements and that she doesn't need KUWTK anymore.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner also struggled with fame and being in the center of the spotlight.

A source added, "Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on - he's refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it's increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show."

Another report by Page Six alleged that Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick didn't want the show to end.

Their insider said, "Some of them needed the money more than others."

