One Direction Scandal: Truth About Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson Relationship Exposed

One Direction's former hairstylist has recently given fans a view of what it was like touring with one of the most famous boybands in the world.

But one question Lou Teasdale is often getting is the long-running conspiracy theories about Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson's real relationship.

Many fans believe that the two, who were close since the band formed in 2010, are secretly in a relationship.

But Lou spoke to the podcast, "Sex, Lies and DM Slides," to address the "Larry Stylinson" rumors, saying, "I have millions of girls asking me about Harry and Louis being gay."

She further revealed that she doesn't know where it came from, while the hosts laugh at the claims.

"It's still very apparent in my DMs - it's a huge thing. They're called 'larries.'"

Lou explained that 'Larries' are those fans who believe that Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are together.

"They think management has covered it up, and all their girlfriends have been fake."

She also mentioned how many fans have come up with fanfiction about the duo, which Louis had already addressed.

Although the "What Makes You Beautiful" song-mates took everything with a laugh for ten years, Louis Tomlinson revealed it "created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did."

Last year, the light was shone on the conspiracy theory once more when a raunchy animation of Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were featured on HBO's hit drama show, "Euphoria."

After the scenes were aired, the "Back to You" singer spoke out that he disapproved of them being featured. Meanwhile, Harry Styles maintained his silence on the matter.

In 2017, Louis was asked by The Sun about fanfictions, and he answered, "I've never actually been asked about the fan fiction directly."

But he also explained how fans naturally let their imagination inflate his friendship with the "Dunkirk" actor into a full-blown romance.

Additionally, judging by the stylist's comments on the podcast, it may seem like Harry and Louis were never in a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Lou also claimed that the boys, Harry, Louis, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, have slept with girls who worked around them, which reportedly made it too awkward rest of the crew.

She revealed, "With me, I was with them from right at the beginning until right at the end, so you can't sleep with them. It's quite important to keep in your job."

Though sleeping with them is a good thing, Lou Teasdale revealed that it's also the quickest way to lose their job.

"Then they'll have a new girlfriend, she's there, and they don't want you in the room."

Lou Teasdale worked with One Direction when they formed on The X Factor 10 years ago.

This included throughout their chart success, their world tour, and their hiatus, following Zayn's departure in 2015.

Sharing what life on the road was, Lou said, "Every­one knew each other's business on tour. It was like working in an office. Everyone ends up either falling out or sleeping together or both."

When asked if she ever slept with one of the boys, Lou answered, "But they were a lot younger than me, so it was always on a friendship level."

