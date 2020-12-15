Lizzo Weight Loss: 'Juice' Singer Faces Backlash For Promoting Fad Diet

Lizzo is getting hate from people after promoting one of the most controversial diet products in the world - juice cleanse.

The voluptuous diva, who became a role model for body positivity, took her TikTok to tell her millions of followers about the "10-day smoothie detox."

She captioned the post, "Watch me make JJ Smith's 10-day smoothie detox *cue inspirational music*."

She later posted another video on the platform explaining why she's doing a diet "switch up" with her nutritionist's help.

The "Juice" hitmaker stressed that her motivation has nothing to do with weight loss.

Lizzo told her followers, "As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case."

She went on to say, "In reality, November stressed me the f--- out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f--- my stomach up. And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was."

Because of her self-love stance, the 32-year-old's "detox" has met with a ton of backlash, which also prompted many to leap to her defense as well.

"Hollywood is getting to you, girl," one Twitter user said.

"Seeing you promote diet culture is breaking my heart," another social media user said.

But others were quick to defend the "Good As Hell" hitmaker and her choices to do whatever makes her feel good.

"You all lack basic empathy. Imagine your body being the subject of constant critique and conversation. I hope Lizzo is doing very well and is having a great day today."

The diet juice cleanses endorsed by many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and her sisters, are incredibly controversial.

For instance, according to a dermatologist, Kim's celery juice diet is claimed to be doing more damage than good.

Emma Wedgeworth revealed in 2019 that the drink might lead to premature skin aging and even increase the risk of cancer.

Early this year, Lizzo shared her daily vegan diet saying that she's "enjoying exploring flavors from plants and plant-based proteins."

She shared a TikTok video showcasing examples of what she eats three meals on a "pretty average day."

"Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated."

Lizzo started her breakfast with a green smoothie made with spinach or kale, water, and frozen fruit.

She then makes a salad for lunch that consists of white onions, red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and avocado.

For snacks, she enjoys hummus - a replacement for her favorite chips, Hot Cheetos.

She pairs her mushroom balls with truffle and chickpeas for dinner, with leftover salad and a bowl of quinoa.

Lizzo's dessert is usually a peanut butter smoothie with frozen berries, oats, oat milk, and vanilla protein powder.

Despite feeling "good as hell" these days, she admits that there's plenty of bad, bad days.

She still struggles with her body image by having "really negative thoughts" about herself.

