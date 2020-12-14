Lil Wayne Guilty: Rapper Faces 10 Years In Prison [REPORT]

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge, and now, he's facing ten years in prison.

The "Mrs. Officer" hitmaker was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition last December after arriving on a private plane searched by federal agents in Miami.

With real name Dwayne Michael Carter, Lil Wayne has confessed to owning the .45 caliber gun and six rounds of ammunition.

In a report by Sky News, the 38-year-old rapper entered his plea deal during a remote hearing.

He is assumed to have stated, "Your honor, I plead guilty to the charge."

Lil Wayne has a previous weapons conviction from over ten years ago, and he could also face up to 10 years behind bars because it's illegal for convicted felons to own firearms.

The "Lollipop" singer is currently out on $250,000 bail but has abandoned his passport to the authorities.

A sentencing hearing is set for January 28, 2021.

According to his lawyer, Ronald Richards, said, "The federal sentencing guidelines call for substantially lower, and I would not look at the maximum exposure to decide anyone's sentence and all the facts need to be thoroughly reviewed."

Police claimed that Lil Wayne knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition "in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime."

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty in 2009 to a felony gun charge as part of a deal with New York prosecutors.

The original charge was stemmed from a 2007 arrest outside of Beacon Theater in New York where a .40 caliber pistol was found inside his tour bus.

According to his lawyer at that time, Howard Srebnick, "Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane."

He added, "There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it."

He further said, "There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited in possessing a firearm."

Meanwhile, the Miami US attorney's office also said in a statement that investigators found traces of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone in a bag that belonged to the raper. Still, he wasn't charged with any drug-related crime.

Lil Wayne's Net Worth

The "Forever" rapper has recently sold his music to Universal Music for over $100 million.

He joins Bob Dylan in signing a deal with the company that sold over 600 of his songs to Universal.

But his deal with Universal Music was is so chaotic. His ex-manager Ronald Sweeney filed a lawsuit against Lil Wayne, mentioning that the rapper got over $100 million for his deal, and Sweeney is seeking $20 million for "unpaid funds."

As of 2020, Lil Wayne is estimated to have a net worth of $150 million, one of the world's wealthiest rappers.

He doesn't just get his money from his music, but he also boasts a massive social media following and uses it to his advantage.

Just like other celebrities, he's also being paid to promote products and do collaborations.

