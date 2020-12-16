Megxit Miracle: Prince Harry Reaches New Milestone After Royal Exit

Prince Harry has reached a new milestone.

The Duke of Sussex's time in the US is now considered to be his longest-ever period being away from the UK, which also marks a new milestone after quitting the royal family.

The 36-year-old dad-of-one is currently living in his $14 million mansions in Montecito and his wife, Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son, Archie.

Newsweek reported that after settling permanently in California on March 26, Prince Harry had spent about 265 days away from his motherland - which is his longest period to be out of Britain.

Though it wouldn't be the first time, he would've left the UK for an extended period because, in 2003, he traveled to Australia and Africa for 262 days during his gap year.

Prince William's younger brother spending time away from the UK wasn't just for that, as well.

He also served two tours of Afghanistan, where he spent ten weeks in Helmand Province in 200 before doing a four-month tour at Camp Bastion from September 2012 until January 2013.

While the official date of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the UK wasn't formally announced, according to their biography, "Finding Freedom," it said that the Sussexes flew back to Canada on March 12, 2020, after attending their final royal engagement in the UK on March 9, 2020.

It is not known when the couple would be returning to the UK after it was reported earlier that they have handed the keys to their Frogmore Cottage home to Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, who also left "in the dead of night" and clearing out the property.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle emptied Frogmore Cottage, and an insider suggested that it was a powerful sign that they have no intentions of returning.

It was also reported early this week that the couple is excited for their first American Christmas in their new mansion.

This marked the second year the Sussexes have missed out once again from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family's Christmas happenings.

Last year, they spent the festive season with Meghan's mom Doria Ragland in Canada.

Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl also reported that it would be a massive disappointment for Her Majesty not to be able to see her grandson and her great-grandson, whom she has not seen for over a year.

Meanwhile, other sources told numerous outlets that Prince Harry has no plans of traveling anywhere soon because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the insider, "'Global travel has been made very complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, and at the moment the duke has no plans to travel back to the UK, certainly not before Christmas."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle got a massive boost early this week, thanks to Oprah Winfrey.

The TV mogul posted about the former "Suits" star's investment, Clevr Blands, which makes powdered oat "superlattes."

PR experts believe that Oprah, who has over 19.2 million followers on Instagram, saved Sussex's Duchess at least $1 million in advertisements.

According to Mark Borkowski, "Having Oprah Winfrey endorse your product is the golden ticket in global advertising for any company. Oprah is also very choosy about what she promotes, and for a new company to launch a new product, reaching that many people, would cost millions of dollars."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also signed an exclusive deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts, but it is not known how much they agreed upon.

