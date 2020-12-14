The Real Reason Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are Excited For 2021 Post-Royal Life

It has been a challenging year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after deciding to step down from their senior royal roles early this year.

But according to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are feeling excited and optimistic come 2021 in their post-royal lives.

Insiders revealed to Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl that Archie Harrison's parents are planning to do more work next year after the coronavirus crisis - since they weren't able to do the things they wanted to do in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be going to "make more appearances" next year and will not put an ounce of royalty to it.

They are reportedly planning to move away from the type of royal work they have done previously.

The outlet's source said, "We will see more of them and in a different way to how we saw them as working royals. It will be more in line with who they are and the way they want to operate from now on."

The couple is also set to unveil their charity, Archewell, with more details expected to be announced.

Recently, they hired a communications team as they prepare for the launch of the much-awaited non-profit organization.

A close friend told the outlet that the former royals are "very excited" for what's to come.

They further said, "There are so many people didn't expect them to be able to do, but they are seeing out the year in their new home with Archie with a very significant deal with Netflix under their belts."

And now that they're financially independent, "they're excited about the potential and standing on their own two feet."

In "Finding Freedom," author Omid Scobie also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be showing the fruits of their labor in 2021 and the products from their $150 million Netflix deal.

While there are some things that the 36-year-old Duke miss in the UK, the outlet's insider revealed that he has no regrets about moving across the pond.

Aside from their plans, it has also been revealed that Prince Harry's relationship with his older brother, Prince William, has become better recently. They have even been "in regular contact."

An insider close to the family told Vanity Fair that the brothers' relationship is "much better than it was," and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes have even sent a gift to their in-laws, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

The source further added that the two separate families would be doing a video call with each other over the Holidays.

This is going to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first Christmas together in the US.

The Sussexes' optimism for 2021 comes as they prepare for the end of their 12-month review of their new working relationship with the British royal family.

Upon stepping back in March, the couple has already spoken on a wide array of topics, including Black Lives Matter and even the US elections.

The pair are midway through their almost a-year probationary period, and at the end, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth II will review their relationship with The Firm.

READ MORE: What Megxit? Meghan Markle Beats Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate In Latest Survey

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles