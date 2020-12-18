Charli D'Amelio and her family are officially having a reality show on Hulu.

Titled as "The D'Amelio Show," the project is an eight-part documentary series that would cover the everyday lives of the family of four.

The D'Amelio patriarch, Marc, is a former Republican Connecticut Senate candidate, while their mom, Heidi, is a former model and photographer.

As for their two daughters, 19-year-old Dixie is now pursuing a modeling career in Los Angeles, while Charli keeps her status as a social media celebrity after breaking the record as the most followed person on TikTok with over 100.2 million followers.

"The D'Amelio Show" in 2021

Set to debut in 2021, fans can expect a lot of TikTok dancing and family drama ala "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

According to Deadline, the new project of the "Reigning Queen of TikTok" will be under Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation--the team behind "A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" and Paris Hilton's YouTube documentary "This Is Paris."

Furthermore, this will be executive produced by Sara Reddy of "Toddlers & Tiaras," alongside Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Esther Frank.

In a statement obtained by the publication, the 52-year-old Marc shared that he is thrilled to be part of the Hulu family as they give a unique behind the scenes look into their life.

Moreover, he mentioned that the reality show has brought their family closer and that he can't wait to share a glimpse of their personal life to fans.

"We've always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we're really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we're looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don't get to see on our social channels," Marc said.

Interestingly, aside from their reality show, the D'Amelios have launched their family Instagram account @dameliosonhulu where they shared a teaser promo for their upcoming reality show,

"You heard it here first. The D'Amelios are coming to @hulu in 2021!" the caption reads.

Fans React To Charli D'Amelio and Family's Reality Show

On the other hand, fans have mixed emotions about the D'Amelios' upcoming reality show.

"Kids now will grow up watching "the d'amelio show" when KUWTK is the only reality show that matters," one wrote.

A second fan seemed to disapprove of their forthcoming project and accused them of "milking" their fame: "Not the d'amelio show. they're really milking their fame huh."

Meanwhile, an individual threw her support for the D'Amelios and tweeted, "Forget about the Kardashians. Now it's all about the 'D'Amelio Show' - #fromTikToktoHulu."

Charlie D'Amelio Net Worth

With her large following on TikTok, it's no secret that she is also one of the highest earning stars on the platform.

According to Forbes, the 16-year-old social media influencer earned around $4 million from June 2019 to June 2020 and now has a net worth of at least $8 million.

Moreover, the former member of Hype House, recently signed an exclusive collaboration with Dunkin' Donuts, featuring her signature drink called "The Charli."

As for Charli D'Amelio's Instagram account, she now boasts 35.5 million followers, while her older sister is slightly behind her with only 22.2 million followers.

READ MORE: Jeremy Bulloch Death: 'Star Wars' Star Dead at 75 -- Cause of Death Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles