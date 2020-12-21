Billboard has been graced with several well-deserving albums. This time, Taylor Swift's "Evermore" took the floor.

Just one week after Swift's new album arrived on music streaming sites, it already raked in a huge milestone for the singer.

As of December 17, Nielsen Music/MRC data (via Billboard) reported that Swift's "Evermore" has already sold over 329,000 album units in the U.S. alone.

This feat pushed the 30-year-old singer to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it her eighth masterpiece to score the achievement.

Aside from "Evermore," its predecessor "Folklore" also dominated the top spot in Billboard 200 for eight weeks.

The singer officially became the first female musician to have two no. 1 albums in the category in the same year.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is about to surpass Barbra Streisand's record on the Billboard charts. Currently, Streisand is the only female singer to gain 11 no. 1 titles on the Billboard 200.

Taylor Swift's "Evermore" Freed the Singer

Swift remains unstoppable this year, as she promises to keep in touch with her fans through her albums.

Hours before the official release of "Evermore," she expressed on Twitter her excitement over the new album.

"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It's called 'evermore,'" she wrote.

Taylor Swift's songs this 2020 were written in the hopes of helping her fans cope with the coronavirus pandemic. And on December 11, fans finally heard another set of ear-soothing creation from the singer.

Taylor Swift's Folklore

Previously, Tay-Tay also revealed that she finally broke her rules--specifically on the "Folklore" album--to create another world for her fans.

During her interview for Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year issue, Swift addressed dropping the F-bomb for the first time.

Per the singer, she chose not to limit herself, allowing her to drop the NSFW remark in one of her album's songs titled "Mad Woman."

"Every rule book was thrown out. I always had these rules in my head and one of them was, 'You haven't done this before, so you can't ever do this.' 'Well, you've never had an explicit sticker, so you can't ever have an explicit sticker,'" Swift detailed.

She went on to explain that while making "Folklore," she did not actually follow the guidelines she established for herself since she debuted.

Instead, she only allowed herself to let out more emotions by doing something she always wanted to do.

It is all worth it, though, since the album currently has a score of 88 on Metacritic and a 9.2 user rating on the website.

Coming out of her comfort zone sent the singer to the spotlight once again. After releasing the album, she immediately gained six Grammy Awards nominations.

As of writing, she is inching closer to bringing home the trophies for album of the year for "Folklore," song of the year for "Cardigan," best pop solo performance, and best pop vocal album, among others.

