Pete Davidson's tattoos have been part of his life, but it has been revealed that the comedian is about to give them all up.

According to an Us Weekly report, the "Saturday Night Live" star will no longer have his body arts on display soon. Per the news outlet, the 27-year-old wants to remove all his tattoos for "professional purposes."

Currently, the Body Art Guru estimates that Davidson has over 100 tattoos. With that said, whenever he has a role to do, it takes hours for the staff to cover them with makeup.

While he has not directly spoken about his decision yet, a film critic first publicized and confirmed the news.

Removing Pete Davidson's Tattoos Is Not a Joke

Earlier this month, Mike McGranaghan shared a screengrab from Pete Davidson's "King of Staten Island" virtual Q&A.

"Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed!" he wrote on his Twitter account.

"The King of Staten Island" is a comedy-drama film that will tackle Davidson's life as he grew up in Staten Island. It will also tell the story about how he lost his father during the 9/11 bombing and his journey toward the world of stand-up comedy.

It sounded like a joke to some, especially since Davidson is very fond of his body inks.

However, multiple outlets--including Ranker and Daily Grindhouse--confirmed that the news was real.

McGranaghan also replied when asked whether it is real. The critic said that Davidson realized that it would be easier for everyone to have his tattoos removed than sitting in the makeup chair for three to four hours just to cover them.

Do Fans Approve the Removal of Pete Davidson's Tattoos?

For the avid fans of Davidson, his inks are already part of his identity. However, the news actually received mixed reactions from his supporters.

One fan approved it and explained how tattoos can turn into toxins sooner or later.

"Try googling "tattoos" & "toxic" & read the articles on their ingredients & where they end up in yr body, such as yr lymph nodes. The skin is the body's main way of eliminating toxins," the fan said before saying that she is glad Davidson considered it.

Meanwhile, another fan said that the process will only blast the ink inside Davidson's body even more. The person replied, "Yea but that should only prevent people getting them in the first place removal blast the ink and it will just cause your body to absorb more faster."

Pete Davidson's tattoo artist is Jon Mesa, and he created most of the comedian's body masterpieces. Some of his tattoos were once about his ex, Ariana Grande. But after they broke up, Mesa perfectly covered them with ink again.

For instance, Mesa posted a photo of Davidson's back, debuting his new "cursed" tattoo written in bold and black font.

Originally, Davidson tattooed a French phrase on the body part to match Grande's exact same tattoo.

