Jennifer Lopez is not hiding anything anymore, as she chose to speak candidly about Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Madonna.

During her one-on-one interview on Sirius XM's "Radio Andy," Lopez recalled her Halloween this year and how she felt when she dressed up as her future husband's former flame.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the singer's family still held a small gathering at their home. During that time, she recreated Madonna's "Like a Virgin" look.

Jennifer Lopez's Halloween costume also included white lace gloves and a "Boy Toy" belt.

Out of curiosity, the show's host asked her whether the costume choice was odd since Rodriguez and Madonna previously got romantically involved in 2008.

"No. I mean, it was so long ago, so long ago," she laughed off. "I don't know. No, it wasn't weird at all. I loved it."

Meanwhile, Rodriguez also came in a musical-themed costume and opted to wear denim to be like Bruce Springsteen.

"We had like three friends over, four friends. And yeah, we all got dressed up like way too much," Jennifer told Cohen.

The small gathering was attended by four of their friends, and all of them dressed up for the family event.

Jennifer Lopez Facing Heartbreak

It seems like the couple still finds ways to keep their relationship healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Lopez also recently spoke up about how her canceled wedding made her question marrying Rodriguez.

Elsewhere in her interview with Cohen, she told the host that she is no rush in marrying the 45-year-old baseball shortstop.

Still, the 51-year-old "Hustlers" actress disclosed that she is having second thoughts about getting married.

"I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?" she detailed.

The couple's wedding already faced postponements. After getting engaged in March 2019, their schedules have been bombarded with events, engagements, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, she told Access Hollywood that they already canceled the wedding twice.

"We've talked about so many different things 'cause we had to cancel the wedding ... because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don't know," she confessed.

They remain undecided whether to have a luxurious or simple wedding. But regardless of that, they still look forward to the perfect time for them to tie the knot.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Makes Kids Happy With Awesome Toy Drive - Kylie Jenner's Daughter Helps!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles